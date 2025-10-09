Wings, waste and worry: Geese rile Algonquin College students

Concerned about the honking thugs and health risks, students open up about life alongside Ottawa’s geese

Despite their eviction notice last year, goose honks still echo across Algonquin College’s Ottawa campus. The eviction failed, and students are still squawking about it.

Ava Bakker-White, an advertising and marketing communications student, has a lifelong fear of the geese on campus and doesn’t want them nearby.

“I think they’re scary,” she said.

“I have a fear of birds, almost an anxiety attack every time I see them.”

Last spring, the Algonquin Times reported on the college trying to get rid of these lawn lords because of concerns related to avian flu, prompting the college to spray the grass with goose repellent. Since then, students may have become more anti-goose than ever.

“It makes me scared to go to class sometimes,” said Bakker-White.

Not only are the winged menaces posing a threat to the students on campus, but some say they’ve been threatening the other wildlife in the area.

“I saw a goose fighting seagulls in the courtyard from my room,” said Bakker-White.

“They were fighting over food. It looked like the seagull was winning before the goose really started fighting,” said Bakker-White.

“The seagulls that fly above us are being harmed by the geese.”

Bakker-White’s roommate, Kayah Papineau, 19, a community and justice service student, shares the same concerns on the feathered bullies at Algonquin College.

“I don’t like geese,” said Papineau.

“They are very territorial — especially when they have their babies in the courtyard.”

As much as Papineau and Bakker-White may fear the honking thugs, Papineau thinks she knows how the college could help students and geese coexist on campus.

“I think they should guard up the areas where they have their babies to keep the students safe,” she said.

Alongside health risks from avian flu, the geese also bring an unsightly mess. Wherever they nest, the lawns are often carpet-bombed with droppings — step in the wrong spot, and you’ll be wearing their calling card.

However, not every student is fearful or concerned with the avian campus crashers. Justin Darce, an accounting student, hasn’t had any first-hand run-ins with the geese.

“If they’re not causing a problem I think it’s fine,” Darce said.

Darce noted if the college continues to try and get rid of the honking fliers, he has no problem with it — as long as it’s done with the ethical treatment of the geese in mind.

The City of Ottawa has added measures to keep geese away from public spaces where they frequent. The city has deployed remote-controlled drones across the city, and more recently remote-control cars at Mooney’s Bay Beach, where they patrol the areas to keep geese away.

For now, some students may have to continue avoiding geese while going to classes, until the college hatches a better plan to solve its bird bind.