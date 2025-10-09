Ottawa’s upcoming film creators emphasize the role of networking and education

Monkey Buziness Productions is proving what networking and education can do for the arts industry.

Monkey Buziness, a film and media production company, was created by co-founders Tom Peters, Christian Guerin, Shayé and Gigi Packer. These visionaries have been able to shine some light on the film industry and the process of creating a production company.

On Sept. 27 at the Mayfair Theatre, Dark Trident Studios and Monkey Buziness partnered to screen five short films alongside a live musical experience.

For the Monkey Buziness founders, who launched the company in October 2024, the event marked another step in their mission to expand the capital’s arts scene and create opportunities for emerging talent.

Peters, an Algonquin College graduate of the film and media program, said college gave him more than technical skills. It introduced him to collaborators who remain central to his work.

“I think there is immense value in going to film school,” Peters said. “The biggest highlight of having gone to the program was the connections that were made.”

The program’s emphasis on work ethic and collaboration also stood out for recent film and production graduate Chris Szabo, who wrote the film The Night Out.

“It’s unreal how much it shaped me,” he said. “Having a vision is only a quarter of the battle. That program really helped me ‘lock in’ and develop the discipline to follow through.”

For Packer, who graduated from the University of Ottawa with a double major in theatre and communications, her education shaped the way she approaches the behind-the-scenes aspects of production.

“My theatre program had a lot of elements that translated into this work environment,” she said. “Specifically on the back end of production and assistant directing. That’s where I bring in my organizational side.”

Beyond logistics, Packer said her drive is rooted in storytelling. “I loved watching movies and how they made me feel. It was just a feeling like no other, and I wanted to be part of creating that for others.”

Networking and collaboration were clear themes throughout the Mayfair event. Dark Trident Studios, founded by director Gabriel Harb, helped bring the physical vision to life through technical support. Together, the groups merged their logos, shared responsibilities and staged one of their largest productions yet.

“We shine when we come together,” Harb said.

For Harb, the spark began years ago after watching behind-the-scenes footage of Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars. “I love visual effects, directing and writing,” Harb said. “Seeing it all come to life is what drives me.”

In the acting world, Algonquin’s lessons proved equally valuable. Olivia Guelt, who studied performing arts, also reinforced the importance of putting herself forward. “The best thing they taught me was networking,” Guelt said. “That’s half of the industry, networking and putting yourself out there.”

She credits those connections with landing her a role in DeadBeat, directed by Peters and Guerin.

These emerging voices don’t just stop with Guelt.

Behind the Scenes, a micro-short written by 17-year-old Isabella Schwartz , tackled sexual harassment in the industry. Monkey Buziness not only screened her work but also helped her develop it. “We’re super open to giving opportunities to people who are just starting out,” Packer said. “Some of our greatest collaborators began working with us right after they graduated. We love uplifting other creators.”

That willingness to mentor is rooted in the founders’ own experiences. “When we started, there was no one telling us to go and make films independently,” Peters said. “We just did it.”

“That’s still the best advice I’d give anyone,” Peters said. “Start creating, don’t be afraid to fail, and find the people in your community you can make things with.”

The founders are already looking ahead.

After years of self-funded shorts, Monkey Buziness is now producing its first major series, Enfants de la Nouvelle France, executively produced by Bell. Scheduled for release in spring 2026, the six-part historical drama is a leap forward for the company.

As anticipation brews for the upcoming project, this community of creatives continues to highlight each artist’s role in the growing arts industry.