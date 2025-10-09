Looking to help? Here are four off-campus orgs where Algonquin College students can volunteer

Want to lend a helping hand? Look no further.

According to Statistics Canada, volunteering is in a sharp decline. Between 2018 and 2023, there was an eight per cent decline in overall volunteering rate. The overall volunteer hours have fallen from five billion to 4.1 billion.

Algonquin College students looking to give back or boost their resumes have a range of volunteering opportunities close to campus.

Ottawa Humane Society – 245 West Hunt Club Rd.



Located ten minutes from campus, the Ottawa Humane Society is a registered nonprofit in Ottawa with a goal of helping all the animals in the area that have nowhere else to go.

Heather Kotelinski the manager of volunteers, wants everyone to know how great the humane society is.

“It’s a great place to work and volunteer. We ask our volunteers to do a variety of jobs, whether that means laundry or simply playing with the kittens for enrichment purposes. Who doesn’t like playing with kittens?” she said.

Heather urges any potential volunteers to visit the humane society’s website at www.ottawahumane.ca to apply.

The Caldwell Family Centre – 6 Epworth Ave.



The Caldwell Family Centre is an organization that strives to help Ottawa residents. They do a lot, the centre provides meals, TV, Wi-Fi, and a phone for newcomers to call home.

Bonnie Shaw, the coordinator of people engagement, is always excited to have new volunteers.

“We have a lot of newcomers here that are simply computer illiterate. So we may ask volunteers to help show them how to use a computer, or we may ask volunteers to help with food drives, or help them fill out job applications. Really, whatever you can do, we’ll be able to use your help,” she said.

Students can apply at The Caldwell Family Centre’s website to volunteer. www.caldwellfamilycentre.ca.

Matthew House – 380 Centrepointe Dr.



The Matthew House strives to feed, clothe, anyone in need. The staff believe no one should sleep on the floor or go without a meal. They are looking for students with similar visions to help them achieve their goal.

Shemi Adeyoye, the volunteer coordinator, explained what a volunteer can expect.

“At our Furniture Bank, volunteers help with tasks such as sorting and organizing donations, assisting clients as they select furniture and helping with deliveries. We also have opportunities in our Refugee Services program, where volunteers can support newly arrived refugee claimants through completing paperwork, supporting with housing and employment opportunities,” she said.

Students can apply at www.matthewhouseottawa.org/volunteer.

Friends of The Ottawa Public Library – various locations



Another great opportunity is volunteering with the Friends of The Ottawa Public Library. Students who love old books and keeping libraries across the city working and stocked are encouraged to volunteer.

Scott Espon, the manager at the Ottawa library located on Tallwood Drive, explained that a volunteer can do a range of things, at any Ottawa library near them. “It could be receiving donations, evaluating books for quality, and doing public fundraisers for our city’s library,” he said.

Students who have the time to volunteer are encouraged to go to www.fopla-aabpo.ca to apply.