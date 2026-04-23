Sudden suspension of Algonquin College’s rugby program stuns former players

The former players are heartbroken about losing a source of community and the college losing the sport they love

The Algonquin Students’ Association’s decision to suspend the rugby program has been attributed to financial issues, leaving former players devastated.

“Due to ongoing financial challenges in the post-secondary education sector, the Algonquin Students’ Association (SA) has made the difficult decision to suspend the Algonquin Wolves Varsity Rugby program as of Fall 2026. As an organization, the SA remains dedicated to Varsity athletics and supporting our Wolves teams, players, coaches, and fans,” wrote the SA in a statement posted online March 31.

Rugby’s cancellation happened despite efforts from students and supporters to save the program. A petition to save the program collected thousands of signatures.

Players are left feeling distraught. It’s a sport they worked hard to play at the college and they helped build a community within it.

“In just a few days, thousands signed our petition, alumni and coaches reached out, local businesses offered support, and students built fundraising proposals because we wanted to show we were willing to help carry the program forward,” said former player Emma Khaimovich.

There has been frustration that the SA didn’t consider fundraising proposals to keep the rugby program going.

“What has been hardest is feeling like there was very little room for that effort to matter. Communication from the SA often felt limited,” said Khaimovich. “Many of our questions were never properly answered, and our fundraising ideas did not feel seriously considered.”

Khaimovich added: “More than anything, this situation left many of us feeling that students were never truly heard, supported, or given answers in any way.”

Those sentiments were echoed by former teammate Princess Ikeson.

“The fact that the SA let us go months without a heads up on this decision which they apparently knew about since November truly makes me upset,” said Ikeson, “It feels like this decision was made without a thought about the impact on us.”

Other players described how the decision has affected them on a personal level.

“Rugby is the only sport I felt like I truly fell in love with. After my first high school practice I knew I wanted to continue to play as long as I physically could,” said former player Rowan Mckenna.

“It is truly heartbreaking to watch the SA cut something that so many of us are so passionate about. It proves their disregard for our sport and how hard we work to represent the school.”

The rugby program’s suspension by the SA comes after the the college has cut several academic programs, prompting further uncertainty for students.

The SA declined to comment further about the suspension of the rugby program.