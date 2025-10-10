Algonquin College hockey fans have high hopes for Ottawa Senators

Students expect another playoff-worthy NHL season for the Sens
Scott Crowell
Photos: Photo provided by Senators on X
October 9, 2025
Revised: October 9, 2025 8:46pm
Photo: Photo provided by Senators on X
Tim Stutzle (left) celebrates a goal with Jake Sanderson (right) during a home game.

Hockey is back and Algonquin College students have big expectations for their local NHL team as the Ottawa Senators begin their regular season.

The Senators made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2017 and gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a run for their money before dropping the series in six games. Making the playoffs gave Senators fans and students at the college hope for the future as the team looks to be on the way up. Ottawa has constructed a young and speedy team with depth all around the lineup.

The Sens this season, according to Daily Faceoff, have the 12th hardest schedule out of all 32 teams in the NHL.

The Sens added veteran forward Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals and young defenseman Jordan Spence from the Los Angles Kings to complement a core of forwards that includes Fabian Zetterlund, Nick Cousins , Claude Giroux, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle.

Senators hockey bag (left) hangs at Valiquette's Source For Sports with hockey gear (back). Photo credit: Scott Crowell
Senators hockey bag (left) hangs at Valiquette's Source For Sports with hockey gear (back). Photo credit: Scott Crowell

Standing in the Senators’ way this year is a stacked Atlantic Division, which includes the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champs Florida Panthers and Ontario rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Algonquin College hockey fans have the highest hopes with a depth-filled Ottawa Senators hockey club that is ready to return to the playoffs.

Tyler Nolan, a second-year architectural technician student, is optimistic about the Senators’ chances this season.

“It all depends on if they don’t go through that slump they go through every year. Linus Ullmark (goaltender) just needs to be on his game consistently,” said Nolan.

Brianna Belfry, an early childhood education first-year student, is worried about the Senators’ competition in the Atlantic Division.

“I’m worried about how many good teams the Senators have to play this season. Toronto always beats us, so they gotta beat them, the playoffs can happen again this year,” said Belfry.

Gaby Longtin, an early childhood education first-year student, is excited that hockey is back.

Senators' hockey bag hangs at Valiquette's Source For Sports. Photo credit: Scott Crowell
Senators' hockey bag hangs at Valiquette's Source For Sports. Photo credit: Scott Crowell

“I think everyone’s hope here at the college and in Ottawa is for the Senators to go farther than last year,” said Longtin.

Students at the college are eager to see success in the playoffs and once again in the regular season.

Ottawa opened the season on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 9.

Scott Crowell

