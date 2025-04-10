Geese get eviction notice as Algonquin College brings in the spray

Geese wandering around outside of the library at Algonquin College on April 3.

Johnn Charles, a 20-year-old advertising and marketing communications management student at Algonquin College, believes the school might be onto something with its efforts to rid the grounds of the Canadian icons.

“I got chased by a goose when I was in the ninth grade,” said Charles.

After that terrifying encounter, Charles said he doesn’t see any need for geese on campus, believing they could be dangerous and pose a threat to the grass with their droppings.

“No need for geese,” he said.

“I’m anti-goose.”

Algonquin College sent an email on March 21 notifying staff that the grounds team will begin spraying parts of the Ottawa campus with goose repellent in an effort to keep the honking fliers away.

“The Grounds team will be applying a repellent to deter geese from nesting,” said the college in its email. “The product will be applied to both nesting and foraging areas and may emit an odour for up to 24 hours before dissipating.”

However, not everyone shares the anti-goose perspective.

Kaitlyn Vallentgoed, 19, a professional writing student from Brockville, Ont., is used to geese and doesn’t mind their presence.

“No, not usually,” Vallentgoed said, when asked if the waddlers ever bothered her while studying outside the library, the goose hotspot on campus.

“I am definitely pro-goose.”

There is no need to worry if you are a pro-gooser. The college states in their email the chemical used for the spray does not pose “any risks to the College community or the geese.”

A common chemical used for goose spray repellent is methyl anthranilate. According to Bird B Gone, a company selling the chemical, methyl anthranilate is a grape extract. Once sprayed on the ground, it gives the grass a taste geese cannot stand, forcing them to find other areas to forage and nest.

Molly Seegmiller, 19, also in the advertising and marketing communications management program, said she doesn’t have strong feelings either way.

“I’m neutral-goose,” Seegmiller said.

While she admitted the droppings can be annoying, she also finds the birds to be a calming presence as they waddle across campus.

“I like looking at them,” she said laughing.