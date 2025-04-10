Double dribble dominance: Wolves basketball sweeps top athlete honours

The Wolves basketball program stole the show in a night honouring the school's best athletes at this year's varsity awards banquet

The Wolves men's soccer team celebrates after being named the Team of the Year at this year's Athlete Banquet on March 26 in the Student Commons Theatre.

The Algonquin Wolves basketball program stole the show at this year’s varsity awards banquet, with two of its biggest stars walking away with the college’s top athletic honours.

On March 26 at the Algonquin Commons Theatre, the college celebrated the 2024–25 season in style, but it was the hardcourt heroes who left the biggest impression.

Women’s basketball standout Dasia McDonald and men’s veteran Simon Desta were named the female and male athletes of the year respectively, capping off historic seasons that cemented their legacies and highlighting a banner year for Wolves basketball.

McDonald, a four-time OCAA East first-team all-star, dominated the league from every angle, leading in assists, steals, assist-to-turnover ratio and three-point percentage. She also ranked top four in field goal percentage and scoring. Her efforts earned her a trifecta of major honours: OCAA East Player of the Year, East Defensive Player of the year and CCAA All-Canadian for the third consecutive season.

“This reflects everything Dasia brings to the program — leadership, intensity and consistency,” said head coach Jaime McLean. “She’s left her mark on the Wolves and the OCAA.”

On the men’s side, Desta wrapped up his fifth and final season with a performance to remember. He became Algonquin’s all-time leading scorer, tallying 1,298 career points, and was named OCAA East Sixth Man Of The Year. In his last regular-season game, he lit up the scoreboard with 29 points and nine three-pointers, a statement finish to an unforgettable career.

“To be honest, talking to myself from five years earlier, I’d tell you that you were talking to the wrong person,” Desta said. “The way I grew up being doubted and underrated — it’s just a surreal feeling. Words can’t describe.”

A season of success across the board

While basketball ruled the night’s major awards, the entire Wolves varsity program had plenty to celebrate after a record-breaking season.

Before team and individual honours were handed out, 32 student-athletes were recognized as OCAA all-academics, earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher in the fall semester. Six student-athletes earned an even higher distinction as CCAA Academic All-Canadians and OCAA Academic and Athletic Excellence Award recipients, highlighting their achievements both on the field and in the classroom.

The honourees were:

Women’s soccer : Olivia Bradley, Alexandra Aubin, Samantha Jones

: Olivia Bradley, Alexandra Aubin, Samantha Jones Men’s soccer : Jaeden Mercure

: Jaeden Mercure Women’s rugby 7s: Nicolle Boeyenga, Sydney Seymour

Team awards and recognitions

Each Wolves varsity team took a moment in the spotlight as coaches named their rookie of the year and most valuable player award winners.

Women’s soccer

Rookie of the year: Olivia Bradley

Most valuable player: Samantha Jones

Men’s soccer

Rookie of the year: Alaa Mahfouz

Most valuable player: Jaeden Mercure

Men’s rugby

Rookie of the year: Tiago Kiala

Most valuable player: Aung Thein

Women’s volleyball

Rookie of the year: Carys Tenthorey

Most valuable player: Gabrielle Paquette

Men’s volleyball

Rookie of the year: Mateo Nunez Kruus

Most valuable player: Gavin Hassell

Women’s basketball

Rookie of the year: Paige Foster

Most valuable player: Cianah Miller

Men’s basketball

Rookie of the year: Shyeem Brown

Most valuable player: Tesloch Luk

The basketball program’s success was built on more than just individual accolades. With strong rookie classes and veteran leadership, both teams showed promise and grit throughout the season, laying a foundation for future championship runs.

Team of the year: Men’s soccer

To cap off an incredible night of athletic celebration the most prestigious award of all, team of the year, was awarded to the men’s soccer team, which made Wolves history with a season to remember.

After finishing the regular season 7-1-2, they claimed the OCAA East Division title and went on to win silver medals at both the OCAA and CCAA championships, the first national medal in Wolves history.

The team also earned several individual accolades, including OCAA Coach of the Year honours for head coach Angus Wong.

The 2024–25 varsity awards banquet was more than just a celebration, it was a reflection of a growing culture of excellence within Wolves athletics. From record-breaking basketball performances to national-level soccer success and academic recognition across every sport, the Wolves continue to raise the bar.

And if this year’s basketball sweep is any indication, the future of Algonquin athletics looks nothing short of championship calibre.