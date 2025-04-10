Algonquin College PR students host thrift shop fundraiser

The Algonquin College public relations program hosted the Spring Clean for the Cause thrift shop on March 25-26, fundraising for the Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services.

“We chose to do a thrift shop simply because it was the lowest amount of overhead that we could have and the biggest return that we could give towards raising money,” said Scott Sullivan, a member of the Spring Clean for the Cause.

Sullivan emphasized more reasons for establishing the thrift shop to benefit the world.

“We’re all living in tough economic times right now, and there’s a lot of uncertainty going on in the world, and we don’t want any of the students or anybody who will contribute to feel any kind of financial pressure.”

“We also try to run it as completely eco-friendly as possible, using no plastics and nothing of that sort because we want to send a message about sustainability and the importance of well-being in everyday life,” Sullivan added.

The thrift shop raised about $700.

Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services offers counselling and resources for individuals and families dealing with addiction and mental health issues, along with programs focused on youth and prevention services.

Felipe Higuera, the thrift shop’s secretary, said affordable prices make students happy.

“You see the smiles on people’s faces as they realize how cheap all the clothes they’re buying are because we realize we’re all students here, and we want to keep the prices as low as we can,” Higuera said.

Collin Kellert, a student in the graphic design program, bought a T-shirt.

“It’s a really good sale. I find it really cool because it brings a sense of community. The shop is able to have a variety and the price is affordable,” Kellert said.