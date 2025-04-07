Prospective students eye programs at Algonquin College’s spring open house

From labs to kitchens, students explore Algonquin, where their futures could take shape
Delaney Smith
Photos: Delaney Smith
April 7, 2025
Revised: April 7, 2025 11:17am
Photo: Delaney Smith
Jillian Knoyle (second to the right) and her family and friends enjoyed the environment in the Marketplace cafeteria.

The hallways of Algonquin College were filled with energy and chatter on March 29 as prospective students and their families explored classrooms, labs, and student spaces during the open house.

For many, it was a day of discovery, where their dreams began to take shape and decisions about the future became clearer.

For Oliver Reeves, a University of Ottawa student, the open house was more than just a visit: it was an exciting new chapter in his life.

“I went over to the biotech lab because I’m a science student and I wanted to see how the program operates,” he said.

“They were really informative. I learned a lot more about the program, what students have gone into in terms of work, and how it could help me gain more hands-on experience.”

Oliver Reeves stands next to Connections during the Open House, just coming back from a
Oliver Reeves enthusiastically stands next to Connections during the open house, just coming back from the biotech lab with his father. Photo credit: Delaney Smith

Reeves’ connection to Algonquin runs deep since his cousin completed the advanced biotech program and landed a job in Ottawa, which solidified his interest.

“My cousin said there’s a lot of focus on technical skills rather than just sitting in class- and I like that. Plus, my mom is a professor here in the police department, so she’s always pushed for Algonquin,” he added.

While Reeves was more drawn to the labs and the gym, Francesca Sousa had a different journey: one of self-discovery. Initially, she believed her future laid in animation and illustration, but a last-minute change led her to culinary arts.

“For a while, I thought I wanted to do animation, but then I realized culinary was the right thing for me,” she said.

At the open house, Sousa explored the culinary labs, learning about when students get into the kitchen and what the program structure looks like.

“It helped me confirm my decision,” said Sousa.

Francesca Sousa (right), and her mother were excited to come to the Open House, especially since her mom was in the journalism program at Algonquin College over 20 years ago.
Francesca Sousa (right), and her mother were excited to come to the open house, especially since her mom was in the journalism program at Algonquin College over 20 years ago. Photo credit: Delaney Smith

Meanwhile, Jillian Knoyle walked through the Marketplace cafeteria, taking in the welcoming atmosphere of the booths each program had set out. Interested in the early childhood education program, she wanted to see if Algonquin was the right fit.

“It looks really nice: clean, organized, and everyone seems friendly. I really like the gym, too,” Knoyle said.

Beyond the aesthetics, she was impressed by the program’s strong reputation.

“They said it’s a really good course with great co-op opportunities, and that hands-on experience is really important to me.” said Knoyle.

Featured Hero | Featured Story | News

Delaney Smith

See more articles by
Delaney Smith
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.