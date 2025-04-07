Prospective students eye programs at Algonquin College’s spring open house

From labs to kitchens, students explore Algonquin, where their futures could take shape

Jillian Knoyle (second to the right) and her family and friends enjoyed the environment in the Marketplace cafeteria.

The hallways of Algonquin College were filled with energy and chatter on March 29 as prospective students and their families explored classrooms, labs, and student spaces during the open house.

For many, it was a day of discovery, where their dreams began to take shape and decisions about the future became clearer.

For Oliver Reeves, a University of Ottawa student, the open house was more than just a visit: it was an exciting new chapter in his life.

“I went over to the biotech lab because I’m a science student and I wanted to see how the program operates,” he said.

“They were really informative. I learned a lot more about the program, what students have gone into in terms of work, and how it could help me gain more hands-on experience.”

Reeves’ connection to Algonquin runs deep since his cousin completed the advanced biotech program and landed a job in Ottawa, which solidified his interest.

“My cousin said there’s a lot of focus on technical skills rather than just sitting in class- and I like that. Plus, my mom is a professor here in the police department, so she’s always pushed for Algonquin,” he added.

While Reeves was more drawn to the labs and the gym, Francesca Sousa had a different journey: one of self-discovery. Initially, she believed her future laid in animation and illustration, but a last-minute change led her to culinary arts.

“For a while, I thought I wanted to do animation, but then I realized culinary was the right thing for me,” she said.

At the open house, Sousa explored the culinary labs, learning about when students get into the kitchen and what the program structure looks like.

“It helped me confirm my decision,” said Sousa.

Meanwhile, Jillian Knoyle walked through the Marketplace cafeteria, taking in the welcoming atmosphere of the booths each program had set out. Interested in the early childhood education program, she wanted to see if Algonquin was the right fit.

“It looks really nice: clean, organized, and everyone seems friendly. I really like the gym, too,” Knoyle said.

Beyond the aesthetics, she was impressed by the program’s strong reputation.

“They said it’s a really good course with great co-op opportunities, and that hands-on experience is really important to me.” said Knoyle.