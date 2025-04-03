Algonquin College graduate wins Emmy for Disney work, inspiring future animators

Trent Correy won the award for "Once Upon a Studio"

Trent Correy won an Emmy for "Once Upon a Studio."

An Algonquin College animation program graduate won an award at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on March 15.

Trent Correy received the Outstanding Short-Form Animated Program award for co-directing and co-writing Disney’s Once Upon a Studio. This animation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and showcases numerous legendary Disney characters in a centennial group photo.

Correy has also contributed to two Oscar-winning films, Frozen in 2013 and Big Hero 6 in 2015. Correy, who couldn’t be reached for comment for this story, has visited Algonquin College to speak with animation students.

Tom Crook was one of the professors who taught Correy in animation. Crook described Correy as one of the most successful graduates from the program.

“Trent has presented at the Ottawa International Animation Festival, which the students find very inspiring,” Crook said.

Correy came to Algonquin College with an interest in playing volleyball and he made a last-minute decision to join the animation program. He nearly failed his first design for animation class under Crook, struggling to keep up with the program’s demands while balancing his studies and volleyball commitments.

Asked what advice he gives animation students, Crook said, “Do more than just the bare minimum to be successful. Animation is a passion, not just a job.”

Crook also offered words of wisdom to students who want to succeed in the animation industry.

“Be a team player. Be a sponge and learn from great artists around you. No one wants to work with a prima donna,” he said.

“Spend some time learning in a small animation studio to build your skills, like Trent did. He never stopped learning. But always push yourself to do better and better and learn from all the great artists and directors around you.”

Algonquin College’s animation program is ranked among the best globally. Animation graduates pursue diverse careers, especially since remote work provides more opportunities.

Keith Archibald, a professor in the animation program, explained the work graduates do after leaving the college.

“Graduates work in 2D or 3D animation, character design, gaming, and online content, such as YouTube shorts,” Archibald said. “Ottawa remains a key hub, but remote work now allows them to collaborate with studios worldwide.”

Michael Ruscitti, a Level 3 animation student, is inspired by Correy. He finds motivation in the fact that Correy was once an Algonquin College animation student like him.

“It’s genuinely amazing to see someone being able to take those tools and knowledge, and to work with one of the biggest names in entertainment and animation,” Ruscitti said.

“The feeling that if you put your mind and heart into it, anything is possible.”