Tribute band delivers ABBA-solutely memorable performance

“It's just really satisfying to see that people have enjoyed themselves. That's what we're there to do,” says Andrea Valois

Reese Laroque, 7, dances next to Chris Eveland (left) and John WIlberforce (right) to "Knowing Me, Knowing You," March 28 at the Commons Theatre.

Amid the sea of seated ABBA fans, Reese Laroque, 7, is the first to stand. Never before has she had the thrilling experience of hearing dynamic music from a live band.

From the moment the first song comes on, the rhythm of the drum sways her to her feet and she dances her heart out to Lay All Your Love On Me, creating a heart shape with her hands to show her appreciation to the band playing in smoke and lights.

What Reese doesn’t know is that she will soon rise as a shining star to the stage, dancing next to Chris Eveland and playing his guitar during Knowing Me, Knowing You. Her dancing performance later drives the energy of the crowd, prompting people in dazzling silver dresses to dance at their seats and clap in unison.

“It was the best night of my life,” said Reese ecstatically, after receiving a custom guitar pick from Eveland with his name engraved on one side.

On the evening of March 28, for the fourth time in the past year, the Algonquin Commons Theatre was packed with people of all ages eager to hear the amazing vocals of Kevin Wright, Andrea Valois, Christine Irons, Joel Sauve and their “family.”

The band formed around six years ago, each musician connecting through extensive musical experience and a love for the original ABBA band from a young age.

“We’re really brothers and sisters. We really are. We do everything together and we call ourselves the S.O.S. family. There’s a lot of love,” said Christine Irons in an interview with the Times.

From popular hits such as Angel Eyes, Does Your Mother Know and Dancing Queen, all generations were on their feet dancing, singing and applauding to timeless tunes.

Longtime ABBA fans in the audience knew they were in for a nostalgic evening.

“I’m really excited because I’ve been waiting for the past couple years to come, so I’m glad I get to enjoy it,” Megan Brownsey said before the show. She and her mother, Ann-Marie Collison hoped to spend the evening enjoying good music together.

After Reese’s shining moment, the crowd erupted into the first, but not final, standing ovation of the night.

The excited chatter and applause of the crowd slowly stifled down, and fans took their seats for the ballad of Chiquitita. One flashlight lit up in a far corner of the theatre, until soon enough people from all around were waving their flashlights in the air.

“There’s something in the air tonight” was the chant echoing through the crowd during the chorus of Fernando. This time, people on one side of the theatre swayed their arms to the melodic tune, immersed by the classic anthem.

“It’s the energy that you get when you’re up on stage and you just feed off of them (the crowd). You kind of go into an alternate place when you’re up there, or at least I do,” said Valois in an interview with the Times. “You lose yourself in it and you get other people to lose themselves in it. It’s just so fun.”

Take A Chance On Me was an obvious favourite: the whole room began to sing together, cheering louder and louder and whistling as Valois and Irons landed a magical harmony.

The next song was amped up by a wild guitar introduction by Sauve, sending the crowd into a frenzy for Does Your Mother Know.





“When we set out to put the band together, we spent a lot of time together, so we made sure we were able to have fun and enjoy ourselves,” Wright said before the show. “I think that translates into the show because we’re having fun as people who get up on the stage and just make music, and seeing the audience’s reaction makes it surreal.”

Excited chatters could be heard before the second half of the performance, as the band returned, rocking sparkling gold and white attire.

A few less well-known songs such as Kisses Of Fire were played, but as soon as Valois and Irons threw on blazers and top hats, SOS stood back on business.

During a powerful and well-choreographed Money, Money, Money, Valois and Irons danced perfectly in sync, rippling the activity from the stage through the crowd.

Irons later sang a powerful solo of The Winner Takes It All, showcasing her impressive vocal range.

The show ended on an energetic note, and many members from the audience were drawn up to the stage to dance to the song everyone was waiting for: Dancing Queen.

“I think everybody needs it at this time, and it’s just about her being happy and yeah just enjoying it: good songs, good beat, good music,” said Collison.

Everyone had an excited twinkle in their eye as they lined up to take pictures with the local sensations at the end of the night.

“Music is something, it’s the great unifier, and the music is there to communicate on a different level,” said Valois.