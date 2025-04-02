27 years of theatre and mentorship at the Youth Infringement Festival

Get a sneak peek at the performances that showcase this year’s talent

The Youth Infringement Festival (YIF) has long been a platform for young artists in Ottawa, providing a stage for creative expression and a chance to make their mark on the local arts scene.

Celebrating its 27th year, this year’s festival promises to be an extraordinary celebration of theatre, music and performance. Running from March 27 to April 5, the YIF will feature six original plays created and performed by youth aged 16-25 from the Ottawa region.

The festival’s lineup is as diverse as its participants, covering a broad spectrum of themes — from grief to body horror — while offering mentorship and collaborative opportunities for emerging artists in areas such as playwriting, directing, design and stage management. These elements combine to create a unique environment where young talent can not only perform but also reflect on their creative journeys.

One of the most exciting features of the YIF is its commitment to providing young artists a chance to work with professionals. This mentorship has allowed many participants to refine their skills and deepen their artistic vision.

For Elijah Karnouk, a member of the puppetry team behind a high-fantasy show, the chance to perform at the YIFis a significant milestone in his artistic career.

“I think it’s really exciting,” Karnouk said. “Most of our performances have been in smaller venues, but here, we get to share it with a much larger audience. It’s a big step for all of us.”

Karnouk and the other participants are all students from the performing arts program at Algonquin College, where they will soon go through a rigorous audition process to be selected for the festival. Karnouk’s group is performing a puppet-based show that blends musical poetry with a dragon-slaying adventure. Along with fellow performers Mason Moore, Jackson McNeill-McLellan and Bella Graham, the creator of the puppets, and the popular YouTube channel BellaBattz, they’ve crafted a whimsical world filled with knights, goblins and a dragon puppet so detailed it feels almost alive.

Moore highlighted the dedication and skill behind the production, emphasizing the detail that went into every element.

“The craftsmanship that’s gone into these puppets is incredible. They may be sock puppets, but the effort put into them really shines through,” Moore said.

Despite the intricacies of their project, the group has encountered challenges.

“Finding the right socks was harder than we expected, especially purple ones!” McNeill-McLellan said.

Karnouk emphasizes the pride they take in the performance’s self-sufficiency.

“We’ve made everything ourselves, from the puppets to the entire set. That’s something we’re really proud of. It feels like a complete, self-contained world.”

For Lina Paola Quiroga Castro, participating in the YIF is deeply personal. The Colombian artist will be singing Yo me llamo Cumbia (My Name Is Cumbia), a song that ties her to her cultural roots and to her father, who helped adapt the music for her performance from Colombia.

“I’m representing my culture,” Quiroga Castro said, “I’m singing in Spanish, and my father, though far away, is still supporting me.”

In addition to her song, Quiroga Castro will perform an acapella intro before dancing to the rhythm of the piece. Despite some rehearsal challenges — she hasn’t yet had enough time to practise in the performance space — Quiroga Castro is confident.

“I didn’t have time to practice in the theatre, but it’s all coming together. I’m really excited.” Quiroga Castro said.

For Quiroga Castro, the performance is part of a larger dream. “I love acting, singing and dancing. I hope this won’t be my last time on stage. I feel like I belong here, and I’ll keep performing for as long as I can.”

Another inspiring participant, Kindrajoie Roebuck, will perform an original song, Enough, in a trilingual piece that blends English, French and Spanish. The song expresses a powerful message of self-empowerment, a message Roebuck hopes resonates with others.

“It’s about reminding myself and my friends that we are enough,” she said.

Roebuck plans to perform solo on stage, with hopes of having Jeff Aslyn accompany her on piano. Like many of the other artists, Roebuck will go through the audition process for the YIF, presenting a three-minute version of her song.

“Deciding what song to perform was a challenge, but Enough felt like the right one. It’s my message to everyone who’s ever felt like they weren’t enough,” Roebuck said.

Roebuck’s story of perseverance both as an artist and as a person adds an emotional layer to her performance.

“I’ve struggled with pain and depression for most of my life. Music is my way of dealing with it,” Roebuck said. “I want my songs to help others who feel the same way. I want them to know they’re not alone.”

From the whimsical puppetry of Elijah Karnouk, Mason Moore and Jackson McNeill-McLellan to the heartfelt performances of Lina Paola Quiroga Castro and Kindrajoie Roebuck, the YIF highlights the resilience, talent and diversity of Ottawa’s youth.

Jake Nevins, the festival’s general manager, believes this year’s lineup showcases impressive talent.

“This is a strong year for Youth Infringement. The emerging artists of today have so much to offer, and we can’t wait for you to experience it,” Nevins said.

Tickets for the Youth Infringement Festival are available in a range of pay-what-you-can pricing tiers, making the event accessible to the entire community.