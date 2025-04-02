PR students honour program founder at Ruby Reception fundraiser

Algonquin College public relations (ACPR) students hosted the Ruby Reception on March 26, an elegant fundraiser for Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services featuring divine house mocktails and live music.

The Observatory was decorated with balloons, red tablecloths, candles and a slideshow with an album of ACPR throughout the years. There was a journal inviting guests to share their favourite memories.

The night started with speeches by MPP Chandra Pasma, College Ward Councillor Laine Johnson, professor and program coordinator Lara Mills and Kelly Rusk, a program alumnus who paid tribute to late ACPR founder Claudine Wilson.

Rusk and Mills unveiled a plaque to honour Wilson.

The plaque’s inscription said, “May her legacy inspire all ACPR students to work hard, be curious and become the best colleagues and personal relations practitioners they can be.”

The event was filled with alumni, sponsors, colleagues and PR students.

“It’s impressive to see people work together so well and just create all these amazing events and make things happen,” said PR student Bianca Versolato.

“The Ruby Reception was so wonderful, I’m proud of my classmates.”

The event had live music by local singer-songwriter Elle Sherlock, who played the guitar while guests enjoyed their evening.

“We’re celebrating 40 years of our Algonquin College campaign, 40 years of fundraising and celebrating the people that let us have this path,” said Pyper Waldroff, team leader of Ruby Reception.

“We want people to recognize how we became a program and just overall all the alumni that carved the path for us.”

Mills thanked guests, alumni, and sponsors for being present in marking this big milestone.

“This fundraising campaign that we do every year is life-changing for our students,” said Mills.

“Not only do people learn so much about themselves and what they’re capable of, they learn how to use their public relations and communication skills to advocate for causes they care about, to tell stories to make a positive difference in the world.”

Waldroff hoped the event would raise at least $1,000.

“I believe just by ticket sales we reached our goal. We also have sponsorships and donations by the Canadian Public Relations Society and the Alumni Association,” said Waldroff.

With sponsors covering the cost of the venue, all proceeds from tickets and mocktails sales are going towards the Hope on the Horizon campaign for Rideauwood.

The ACPR campaign has raised $577,000 for local charities over the many years of fundraising. This year, the PR students aim to raise $10,000 for Rideauwood.

Donations to Hope on the Horizon can be made online at the ACPR campaign website.