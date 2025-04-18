Geese are back, and apparently they’ve got the flu

Spring is here, and so are the geese — and apparently with a virus. Here’s what you need to know.

Geese wandering around outside of the library at Algonquin College on April 3.

Algonquin College sent an email to students on April 8 cautioning them to be wary of geese on campus due to avian influenza becoming more common in northern bird populations.

“With the arrival of spring comes the return of geese and other birds to Algonquin College campuses. Unfortunately, avian influenza (also known as bird flu or AI) is currently prevalent among North American wild bird populations,” the college said.

What is avian influenza?

Avian influenza is a viral infection commonly found in birds, but it can be transmitted to humans, according to the Government of Canada.

How can you get it?

According to the Government of Canada, avian influenza can be spread to humans through a bird’s fecal matter, saliva or mucus. A person can contract the virus if it comes into contact with their eyes, mouth or is inhaled. That said, human cases are rare. A good rule of thumb is don’t pick up geese or other wild birds.

What happens if you contract it?

Ottawa Public Health says, “Symptoms of avian influenza are similar to those of seasonal influenza and may include fever, chills, runny nose, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, red or watery eyes, or difficulty breathing.”

What should you do if you’re experiencing symptoms?

The Government of Canada recommends early recognition of the virus for the best chance at treatment. If exposed to an animal carrying the virus, a doctor may suggest antiviral medication to prevent symptoms and reduce the risk of further infection. It’s advised to speak with your local health-care provider.

What do students think?

“The geese don’t really bug me — not too concerned with avian influenza, to be honest,” said Sydney Melmoth, a 20-year-old esthetics graduate visiting a friend on campus.

“Personally, I don’t plan on picking up any dead geese.”

Gavin McLean, 20, a Level 1 student in the electrical apprenticeship program, also doesn’t seem overly worried.

“They are literally just birds,” said McLean.

“Doubt I’m going to get sick because there’s a goose in my general vicinity.”

The college recently launched an anti-goose campaign with hopes of repelling the birds from the Ottawa campus.