Hard work showcased at Applied Research Day

Mohamed Ali and Ziya Gurel show off their Rubik's Cube app on applied research day in C-building of Algonquin College.

On April 11, students at Algonquin College gathered in C-building to show off months of hard work on applied research projects.

“It’s research they picked based on their interests,” said Joey McGrath, a student in the business fundamentals program at Algonquin College. “There are apps, tech demos and at the end of the day, there are judges and the top three projects get a reward.”

The event featured more than 150 different applied research projects.

Brayden Warrell and his team worked on a project that used a piece of wearable technology to monitor breathing, electrical activity of the heart, skin conductivity and movement, all designed to capture data related to stress for first-responders.

“There’s lots to do with mental health, but it’s a tech project,” said Warrell. “We will be developing an AI model that will analyze all the data we’ve collected with this garment.”

“It’s really more about seeing what we get from the data and what we can detect and predict. If we can detect stress and when the first responders are coming out of a stressful state, we will try predicting post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Warrell.

Amir Kobaisse and his team redesigned a website for the Hindu Society of Ottawa.

“We enhanced the website by incorporating an event management system, updated the design and incorporated a matrix to count visitors to the page,” said Kobaisse. “You can donate to children in India, register for upcoming events, and view pictures of the events posted.”

Ziya Gurel and his team developed an app that helped beginners solve the Rubik’s Cube.

“It’s for beginners, shows them step-by-step instructions on how to solve the cube,” said Gurel. “They can visualize it in 3D and follow along to solve it, time themselves solving the cube and if you log in, all their progress will be saved.”

“Our next step is to add camera detection for the cube,” said Gurel.

Applied research is an important part of Algonquin College and is “dedicated to transforming the latest knowledge and technologies into practical solutions, developing innovative products, services, and processes that meet industry needs,” according to the college’s website.

The next applied research day is scheduled for

August.