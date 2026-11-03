Combining art and belief to create a community

Lighthouse Church hosted Paint and Praise, welcoming everyone of any belief and any background to share warmth and kindness
Pedro Mendez
Photos: Pedro Mendez
November 3, 2026
Revised: November 3, 2026 11:45am
Photo: Pedro Mendez
The group of organizers and members of Lighthouse Church gather for a group photo.

The Lighthouse Church hosted Paint and Praise on Oct. 21 in the Observatory at Algonquin College’s Ottawa campus.

The organizers of the event provided participants with art equipment and art tools, such as pencils and paint brushes, giving people freedom to be creative.

“Opening your brain to creativity and it’s very instructive, I can’t lie. It really works your brain on how to create all these things,” said Kerry Jones, an Algonquin college student in the law clerk program.

While participants were given free range to draw and paint, there was an instructor giving a free lesson for the event and he was there to offer guidance and help with their art pieces.

“I believe Paint and Praise is a little get-together of people of different backgrounds to actually come together and feel the love we all can give and share with one another,” said Christjay Ugomgbemene, the art instructor.

Christjay Ugomgbemene Leading the students in his demonstration
Christjay Ugomgbemene leading students in his demonstration. Photo credit: Pedro Mendez

Combining art and belief, the Lighthouse Church offers everyone a learning experience, giving them an opportunity to become part of a community.

“Though we are a faith-based group, we invite everyone from all kinds of backgrounds, other religions as well. We’re just trying to make sure that people are building community on campus and that people are aware that Lighthouse Algonquin exists,” said Helen Olaoye, one of the organizers of the event.

Lighthouse Church has regular Sunday gatherings at Algonquin College, opening their doors to new participants.

“It’s my first time and I feel like it’s very welcoming, peaceful environment. Very friendly people and I really love it,” said Maryanne Namata, an Algonquin College student in the social service worker program.

Ugomgbemene feels similar, emphasizing the idea of peace.

“Knowing that everyone is satisfied and happy. They have come here and they’ve done what they need to do and they enjoyed every aspect of the painting and praise.” said Ugomgbemene

According to Namata, “this was a really nice way to just calm down and ease from mid-terms.”

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