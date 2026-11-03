(un)Told gives voice to stories that deserve to be heard

Brad Denys tells his story "New Beginnings" during an event at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre on Oct. 25.

Whether it’s a about a childhood house with 100 stairs or the courageous efforts of navigating a parking garage as an inexperienced driver, (un)Told is a place for storytellers of varying experiences to tell their personal tales.

The event gives storytellers an intimate stage with no seat for judgment. It’s held on the fourth Sunday of each month, hosted by Ottawa Storytellers at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre.

Not every story needs a stage or a crowd of 100 people to feel seen. For the last 14 years, (un)Told has created a community of like-minded individuals who take personal stories and turn them into shared experiences. It gives people the opportunity to learn about perspectives beyond their own while building a connection between listener and teller.

As the name suggests, every story begins untold but doesn’t have to stay that way.

Patrick Holloway, co-president of Ottawa Storytellers, explained the significance of the event’s name.

“The main word is ‘Told,’ and the ‘un’ is lowercase and bracketed because it’s not as important. The name suggests a progression from not being told yet to being told,” said Holloway during a recent event.

Brad Denys, the host of (un)Told, said the event is a celebration of personal storytelling and the connections that people have in common.

“At (un)Told, we promote the traditional art of storytelling and sharing our personal experiences and stories with the community. We are building on the idea of communal/familial exchange to feel connected, understood, listened to, gaining empathy and perspective,” said Denys.

“Think of telling stories around the fire at the end of the day. At (un)Told, we are unique from all the other events produced by the Ottawa.”

While many third spaces — places where people gather, relax, and connect informally — require payment, (un)Told hosts free events with no reservation required.

“Audiences were wanting something that connected more directly to their own lives,” explained co-president Gail Anglin. “They wanted stories of others’ experiences that paralleled or expanded their own.”