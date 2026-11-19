Open to the public, a very artsy birthday celebration at Art House Café allows guests to admire modern Canadian art

Art House Café’s featured artist of the month, Michael Strangelove, celebrated his 64th birthday with the opening his latest exhibition, Women in the Victorian Imagination.

The exhibition at the Somerset Street café features a series of hand-cut collages made up of Victorian paintings, sculptures, hand-colourized book pages and Victorian newspaper advertisements and magazines. Strangelove also included landscape paintings by the Group of Seven — a celebrated group of Canadian landscape artists — to give the art a distinctive Canadian feel and appearance.

Strangelove, who has been making art since the 80s, describes his artwork as “eclectic.”

The exhibition’s aim is to challenge the viewer on how they see women, and to consider alternate perspectives. Each individual piece in the exhibition tells a story about the woman in it.

“The men in the Victorian era, boring portraits. Women are much more exciting and dynamic and reveal so much more about what we thought about women and still think about women,” said Strangelove.

Art House Café was packed with people eager to see Strangelove’s work, ranging from close friends to passersby who stopped in to see the exhibit.

“I think it’s really interesting to reinvent new art from pieces that already exist,” said Ari Zamin. “I love the layering of text, and it really does a good job of tapping into colonialism and connecting global colonialism to misogynistic colonialism of female bodies.”

Strangelove advertised the event the old-fashioned way by hanging posters around town. Many of the guests found out about the event through the grassroots campaign style.

Art House Café’s gallery managers are in charge of organizing the featured artists for each month. They played a vital role in making this event come together.

“Michael came to us with the idea of Women in the Victorian Imagination,” said Genevieve Chase-Onions, one of gallery managers. “The collection grew over the last couple months, and he really worked with the space to build the exhibition into what it is. We’re really excited to see it come together.”

Women in the Victorian Imagination will be on display for the remainder of November with the individual pieces available for purchase.