After years of applying for the award without being selected, Algonquin College student Avery Laprade finally took home the recognition she had worked toward, earning the title of Outstanding Youth Philanthropist at Ottawa’s 21 Under 21 Youth Awards Gala on Nov. 10 in the First Peoples Hall at the Museum of History.

The gala is hosted annually by Youth Ottawa, and has been active for almost 30 years to celebrate and highlight 21 youth in Ottawa who have made significant contributions to their communities, schools and institutions.

The event began with a prayer by Anishinaabe activist Kyrstin Dumont and a speech by the main event sponsor and CEO of Willis College, Henry Devlin. Devlin gave a word of encouragement to the students at the event and some congratulatory words to the award winners.

“Whether you’re trying to be a doctor, an engineer, a plumber or a carpenter, all of these things are critically important for our society to move forward,” Devlin said. “To everyone here, congratulations.”

Avery Laprade, a second-year public relations student at Algonquin College, has been involved in many Canadian community service initiatives for years, with over 1,200 hours of community service to her name, as well as hosting The Avery Laprade Show on CKDJ FM 107.9 and AIR AM 1700, where she uses her platform to highlight local charities and community initiatives.

She had been applying for the Youth Ottawa 21 Under 21 awards for years and was not selected, but that only pushed her to work harder. So far, she has raised over $260,000 for charities like the Canadian Cancer Society, OCISO, Family Services Ottawa, Kind Space and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

“I have been applying for the awards since I was 14,” Laprade said. “Each year I was not selected inspired me to work harder to expand my reach. As a young person, it can be hard to donate items or money, but the gift of time is something we can do to show others we care and connect with the people we hope to help.”

Laprade began volunteering for the first time at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa in the summer of 2023 and her volunteer leader, Hope Wood, played a significant role in helping and encouraging Laprade through the process, introducing her to new roles and volunteer work.

“I was moving and transitioning to a new school and told my volunteer leader, Hope Wood, that I had seen a plaque on the wall during the tour of my new school that said someone had completed 1,000 volunteer hours. I told her that would be me someday,” Laprade said. “ She not only told me that was possible, but she helped me. She had me try new roles and work with new volunteers and inspired me to not only continue volunteering with BBBSO but also grow my network and try new things.”

Laprade spoke about her motivations and how she has been able to find her passion through helping others and offered some words of advice to other young people who are looking to make an impact.

“I am motivated to volunteer because time is the one gift we cannot get back. As a young person, it can be hard to donate items or money, but the gift of time is something we can do to show others we care and connect with the people we hope to help,” Laprade said.

“I hope that other young people see what I’ve done with my volunteer hours and inspire them to continue volunteering and trying new things. In a small amount of time, you can make serious impact. I encourage everyone to volunteer and spread the gift of time.”