The future of private career college students was up for debate at Queen's Park

Nepean Liberal MPP Tyler Watt speaks during a news conference on Oct. 5, 2026. He held another news conference on Nov. 16 before MPPs debated his motion on OSAP.

Nepean Liberal MPP Tyler Watt took the stage with post-secondary students on Monday to speak against the Ontario Ford Government’s decision to continue a freeze on OSAP for private career colleges.

“The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology, went from 562 students in 2021-22 to 17,157 in 2024-25, collecting $151 million in grants without the government ever cutting them off,” said Watt during a press conference at Queen’s Park.

“I’ve seen these campuses, they’re storefronts in strip malls. There’s no world in which a strip mall storefront should be getting as much OSAP money as our largest universities.”

OSAP and the impact to private career college students has been a hot topic since the province dropped the grants students can take from 85 per cent to 25 per cent.

During the press conference at Queen’s Park, Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser criticized Premier Doug Ford’s government for “starving our publicly funded colleges.”

Fraser agreed with Watt that students shouldn’t suffer because of the mistakes the government made.

“We try to get them answers by forcing a vote that would have require the auditor general to open up a special audit of the ministry oversight for OSAP,” said Watt.

“It would’ve been independent. It would’ve been for all Ontarians to see. This government shockingly voted it down.”

Among Watt’s requests was for the government to restore OSAP’s previous 85-per-cent grant, have the auditor general audit the ministry’s oversight of OSAP and restore the Better Jobs funding and Learn and Stay Grants.

During a debate in the legislature on Watt’s motion, Liberal MPPs suggested the premier was warned three years ago about the misuse of OSAP grants but didn’t do anything with the information.

Watt’s OSAP motion lost by a vote of 64-26.

On Nov. 12, the PC government announced in a news release the proposed changes would help give the province have a better chance to prevent abuse within OSAP.

Nolan Quinn, the minister of colleges, universities, research excellence and security, defended the PC government’s approach.

“In late 2024 we saw a growing concern of the amount of application going towards career colleges. Once we realized how widespread the issues were, we realized we had to put a pause on the system. We brought forward a third-party auditor KPMG,” said Quinn.

PC MPP Lorne Coe said the freeze on OSAP is to protect students, taxpayers and OSAP program itself.

“When taxpayers make an investment in students‘ education, they expect that investment to support learning, they expect it to support opportunity and to provide a meaningful path to the skills and career that build Ontario workforce,” said Coe.