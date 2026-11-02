City briefs: Ottawa police searched cannabis store twice in one week

City warns public about a fraudulent email and 2026 municipal election results made official

Ottawa police executed a second search warrant in a week at a business on Preston Street for allegations of illegal cannabis and nicotine sales.

Many cannabis-based items were seized including 407 grams of pre-rolled cannabis, 27,800 milligrams of THC products, 24 grams of psilocybin products, 38 grams of hash and around five pounds of cannabis flower.

The nicotine products included 70 cigars, 24 nicotine vape devices and 12,120 contraband cigarettes, police said.

Police also seized two televisions and around $335 in currency.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and he faces charges under the Cannabis Act, Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Fraudulent email impersonates municipal department, city warns

The City of Ottawa is warning residents about fraudulent emails impersonating its sports field and facility allocations department.

The city issued the warning on Oct. 30.

Residents are being asked to immediately delete the email and to not click on any of the links in the email.

Ottawa’s 2026 municipal election results made official

The City of Ottawa declared its results for the 2026 municipal election official on Oct. 30, confirming the elected mayor, city council and school board trustees.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe was re-elected in the Oct. 26 municipal vote. The 2026-2030 term of council begins on Nov. 15.

Before taking office, council members will attend orientation sessions covering city procedures, budgeting and their responsibilities.