Algonquin College students took their skills to the rink, producing a livestream for the Canadian Blind Hockey Association

As players skated across the ice at Tom Brown Arena on the Nov. 7 weekend, Algonquin College media production (formerly TV Broadcasting) students worked hard to provide a livestream for viewers beyond the arena.

The unique experience was brought to life by Ethan Nelson, a Level 1 media production student.

Nelson runs a sports broadcasting company in Atlantic Canada called Maritime Stream Team. He says it was a great chance to bring his outside experience into the program.

“In January, we (Maritime Stream Team) worked with the Canadian Blind Hockey Association in Moncton, New Brunswick, to broadcast their 2026 Eastern Regionals tournament. A few months later, they reached out to see if I was interested in streaming the 2026 Ontario Cup,“ Nelson said.

“When I told them I had been accepted into the broadcasting program, they became even more interested in having me coordinate and lead the broadcast, with other students from the college involved. After that, I worked with both the tournament organizers and the college to make it all happen.”

First established in Brantford, Ont. in 1938, blind hockey has continued to grow across Canada and beyond. Since Canada Blind Hockey was established in 2009, the sport has greatly expanded its reach, with Ottawa welcoming the tournament for the first time this year.

Media production coordinator Daniel Masotti described the student excitement he witnessed.

“There is nothing like doing live TV, the feelings, the emotions, the excitement that it brings,” Masotti said.

“Every student who was involved in this came to speak to me after to tell me what great fun they had and wanted more opportunities like this. The excitement on Friday night when I went to visit them was contagious.”

There’s a first time for everything and Level 1 journalism student Declan Kenny had his first experience behind the play-by-play microphone during the tournament.

“I had grown up listening to a lot of hockey games on the radio, so being very descriptive of the game is definitely ingrained in me,” Kenny said.

“In terms of prep, I tried my best to consume as much blind hockey content in the week following up, remind myself of the different rules, along with doing a ton of research on the players and the history of the game.”

When asked about a moment he couldn’t forget, Kenny talked about a last-second goal happening right in front of his eyes.

“I would say the moment that stuck with me the most was the end of the third game, where Team Yellow scored an incredible buzzer-beater right in front of Jonah (another student) and me. It was so exciting, and you could feel the buildup the entire third period and tournament,” Kenny said.

“What a privilege to be able to call such a special moment for the players, their families and the organization as a whole.”