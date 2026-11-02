Sports briefs: Men’s soccer Wolves clinch OCAA bronze medal

Wolves centre-attacking midfielder Mohammed Mecheri sneaks the ball past the keeper to score in the Oct. 21 playoff qualifier. The Wolves won the bronze medal at the OCAA championships in London, Ont. on Oct. 30.

The Wolves men’s soccer team ended their season on a bittersweet note Saturday, clinching the OCAA bronze medal in a tight 5-4 victory over George Brown in extra time.

Leading the way for the Wolves with two goals was Guylain Kamo, while Alessandro Vivolo contributed a goal and two assists, including the match winner.

George Brown also had a standout performance from Ronell Perdiago who had two goals.

The match had nine cards handed out. One player on each time received two yellow cards each, including George Brown’s Hakeem Bailey who received both cards in under a minute.

The Wolves lost their first game of the season in the OCAA semifinal against Humber College.

Ottawa Senators split weekend back-to-back on California trip

The Ottawa Senators split the final two games of their west coast road trip with a 5-1 rout of the San Jose Sharks Saturday night while falling 6-3 to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Saturday saw Ottawa’s only win of the road trip, matching their franchise record for victories in the month of October. The game saw Tim Stützle and Dylan Cozens notch a goal and an assist each, while netminder Samuel Ersson saved 22 of 23 shots.

Ottawa took a quick 3-0 lead in Anaheim but they were unable to score again as the Ducks scored six unanswered goals, led by Cutter Gauthier’s hat trick. Jonas Johansson was between the pipes for the Sens but struggled, saving 27 of 33 shots.

The Senators play their next game on Wednesday in Buffalo against the Sabres where they hope Linus Ullmark can return from injury after a six-game absence.

Atlético Ottawa play to draw in first leg of CPL semifinal

Atlético Ottawa looks to advance to the CPL final after playing Forge FC to a 2-2 draw Sunday at TD Place Stadium.

All four goals were scored in a chaotic first half with Ottawa’s goals coming from Diego Gutiérrez and Ballou Tabla, while Forge FC had contributions from Anthony Aromatario and Marko Jevremović.

The second and final leg of the aggregate series will take place in Hamilton this Saturday at 1 p.m. where both teams will battle it out for a spot in the CPL final. The winner will either meet Cavalry FC or Supra du Québec.