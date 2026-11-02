Campus briefs: Algonquin College warns students about taxi scam

Prospective students learn about life in residences at the 2024 fall open house at Algonquin College.

Algonquin College has alerted community members of a taxi payment scam that has been gaining prevalence across Ottawa.

According to a memo to the college community, the scammers work in groups, sending one person to approach strangers and asking them for help paying their taxi fare. They often claim that the driver will not accept cash and ask the victim to pay with their card, offering their cash in return. The fraudsters then use a fake payment terminal to steal victims’ information or swap their cards before returning it.

In the memo, the college advises community members to never pay a stranger’s cab fare using a bank card and to not allow strangers to handle their cards.

Algonquin College opens its doors for fall open house

Algonquin College is hosting its fall open house on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Current and prospective students can bring their families to tour the campus, meet faculty and peers, and speak to representatives from the Pembroke and online campuses.

People can also enter a tuition contest for a chance to win up to $5,000 off of their tuition.

The college is encouraging students to register ahead of the event.





Student safety patrol program launches on campus

Algonquin College has launched a new student safety patrol program.

According to a memo to the college community on Oct. 30, Security Services started the program in partnership with academic chair Dominique Germain and professor Lisa Roots of the police foundations program.

The program promises that all patrol candidates will undergo a rigorous interview and vetting process, followed by specialized safety and awareness training. The service aims to help with peer assistance and outreach, offering more resources around campus as well as important safety benefits like the Walk Safe program.

The college says patrol members will be easily identifiable, wearing green polo shirts bearing the Algonquin College logo on the front and “Student Safety Patrol” on the back.