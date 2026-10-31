Men’s basketball: Wolves subdue the Huskies

The Algonquin Wolves men's basketball team defeated the George Brown Huskies 78-63 on Oct. 23 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre

The men’s basketball Wolves earned their first regular-season win on Oct. 23, defeating the George Brown Huskies 78-63 at home and building on their progress against Cégep de l’Outaouais the previous week.

Algonquin came out aggressive and remained persistent from the opening tip, applying pressure defensively and looking to create scoring opportunities in transition.

Head coach Trevor Costello said the Wolves had played well against Cégep de l’Outaouais and carried that performance into the Huskies matchup.

“Our focus defensively was better than it has been,” Costello said. “It’s a process; guys have to trust and buy in. And tonight defensively they did for the most part.”

The Wolves’ defensive pressure helped force turnovers and create fast-break opportunities.

Guard James Texeira said improved communication helped the team generate stops and build its lead.

“We were more vocal on defence, which led to better rotations and stops,” Texeira said. “We got a lot of steals, which led to fast-break points that helped us get a decent lead.”

Texeira also credited the bench for providing vocal support and energy throughout the game. He said making the right decisions on both ends of the floor was important to helping the Wolves extend their advantage.

“Every play is important, so if I can get a good look for myself or create a shot for a teammate, that can spark a run for us,” Texeira said.

On offence, guard Aydin Gilani pointed to the team’s ball movement and pace as important factors in their performance against George Brown.

“Our ball movement and ability to push the pace in transition made a big difference,” Gilani said. “We moved the ball well, created opportunities for each other, and took advantage of chances to score in transition.”

Gilani said he was not at his best offensively but focused on contributing in other ways, maintaining his effort and staying mentally engaged throughout the game.

“I knew I wasn’t having my best game offensively, but I focused on maintaining a positive mindset and giving 100 per cent effort every time I stepped on the court,” Gilani said.

Despite the 15-point win, the Wolves know they need to improve in some areas. Gilani identified defensive rotations, rebounding and boxing out as priorities moving forward. Texeira also said he wants to contribute more on the boards to support the team’s big men he and stressed the importance of maintaining focus throughout the game.

Costello pointed to free-throw shooting as another concern, noting that Algonquin converted fewer than half of its attempts from the line. He also praised guard Frank Thomas for running the offence effectively and guard P.J. Hackshaw for contributing at both ends of the floor.

While the win provides an important confidence boost, Costello said the team understands there is still work to do as the regular season continues. The victory gives the Wolves a result to build on after their performance against Cégep de l’Outaouais the previous week.

For Gilani, his focus is on using the win as motivation rather than becoming satisfied with one result.

“This is an important victory for us, and we need to carry this momentum and confidence into our next game,” Gilani said. “Our goal is to keep building as a team and continue improving with every game.”

The Wolves will look to build on their first regular-season win when they face the Centennial Colts on Halloween Day at 3 p.m. at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.