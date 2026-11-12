The college community gathered to honour Canadians who fought, served and protected the country

At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, Algonquin College students and staff joined the rest of the country and stood together for a two-minute moment of silence.

The First World War was brought to a close at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

On that date, 108 years later, Canadians took time to recognize the sacrifices made by those who served on behalf of the country in the First World War, Second World War, the Korean War and other conflicts.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and Cyber Training Unit students were among the people who gathered in solemn reflection during the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in D-building at the Ottawa campus.

“We gather today to honour the memory of those who served in times of war, conflict and peace,” said Jacob Stewart, president of the Algonquin Students’ Association, opening the ceremony. “Their courage and service helped protect the freedoms that we value today.”

“As we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we also wish to recognize and thank members of the Canadian Armed Forces who continue to serve our country today, both at home and abroad.”

Members of the Algonquin College staff, accompanied by corporals, presented four wreaths decorated with a memorial ribbon, poppies and fall-coloured maple leaves.

Each wreath held a different meaning.

Marcus Christian, manager of total compensation, laid the first wreath on behalf of the college employees.

The second was laid on behalf of Algonquin College alumni and friends by Della Siemens, the college’s alumni relations officer.

The third wreath, on behalf of Algonquin College students, was laid by Alex Romero, who represented the SA’s board of directors.

The fourth wreath was laid by Marina Westbrook in honour of the more than 12,000 Indigenous veterans and active soldiers who have served in the Canadian Army. National Indigenous Veterans Day was observed just a few days before on Nov. 8.

Claude Brulé, the president and CEO of Algonquin College, recited the revered poem In Flanders Fields by Lt.- Col. John McCrae.

Brulé himself served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 22 years, acting as chief of staff at the Canadian Forces School of Communications and Electronics.

Students, staff and other members of the college compiled a presentation to remember their veteran relatives who served in different conflicts.

Following the service, several attendees stepped forward and laid the poppies they had pinned to their chests on the wreaths.

Bagpiper Kevin Murison led special guests and military guests out.

After the military troops were dismissed, Stewart left everyone with a heartfelt remark: “Thank you for joining us to commemorate all who have served and those who gave their lives in service to our country.”