Algonquin College Board of Governors to vote Monday on 30 program cuts

The board will vote during a public Zoom meeting on a proposal to suspend the programs as the college responds to ongoing financial pressures and declining enrolment

The Algonquin College Board of Governors will meet virtually on Monday to vote on a recommendation to suspend 30 academic programs.

The 5 p.m. meeting is open to the public, but anyone wishing to watch must register through Eventbrite to receive a Zoom link.

According to the agenda, the vote on program suspensions will be the main focus of the one-hour session. After a brief opening, 35 minutes are scheduled for the consolidated program suspension recommendation, presented by college president Claude Brulé and senior leadership.

The proposal to the board follows an announcement in January that the college is considering suspending up to 30 programs starting in fall 2026.

Programs under review include journalism, horticulture, design foundations, culinary programs and several legal programs, among others.

The potential cuts have already sparked concern across campuses. Students in legal programs have been organizing and speaking out about the possible impact on their education and career paths.

The proposed suspension of the Music Industry Arts program has also drawn reaction from Ottawa’s music community, with industry professionals warning the loss could affect the city’s creative sector.

The board’s decision was previously delayed while the college waited for details on new provincial funding. On Feb. 12, Ontario announced new investments, lifted the tuition freeze and introduced a new OSAP funding model.

In a message to staff on Thursday, Brulé said the college welcomes the investment but emphasized that financial challenges remain.

“What remains clear is that financial mitigation efforts must continue to ensure the College’s long-term sustainability,” he wrote.

He added that the college must align programs with enrolment demand, labour market needs and financial realities.

“We recognize these decisions are difficult, but immediate steps are necessary to ensure stability for our learners, employees, and the College’s future.”

Like many Ontario colleges, Algonquin is facing financial pressure linked in part to declining international student enrolment following federal caps on study permits.

If approved by the board, the suspensions at Algonquin would affect future intakes, although current students would be able to complete their programs.