News Briefs: Cuba says ‘armed infiltration’ planned after four shot dead on U.S.-registered speedboat

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

Ottawa Citizen: A man in his 70s was killed and two people were in critical condition after an SUV crashed into the Capital City Mission Drop-In Centre on Feb. 25.

Paramedics received a call for the collision around 9 a.m. Two other men were transported to hospital in critical but non-life-threatening condition. Four pedestrians in total were struck by the SUV. The building’s facade sustained damage.

Police asked any witness or anyone with dash-cam or any video of the incident to reach out.

National

CBC News: The parliamentary budget officer predicts Canada’s population growth will remain flat in 2026. This is mostly due to cuts to non-permanent residents from the federal government’s recent immigration policies.

There was also no population growth in Canada during 2025 due to a decline in the population of non-permanent residents by 382,000 people. The federal immigration plan includes a large cut in the number of new temporary work and student visas.

The parliamentary budget officer predicts Canada’s population will increase by 0.3 per cent in 2027 before stabilizing at 0.8 per cent annually.

International

BBC News: Cuba has accused 10 people of planning “an infiltration with terrorist aims” after the country intercepted a Florida-registered vessel off its coast.

Cuban border guards shot dead four people and injured six others on the boat. The Cuban interior minister alleged that those on the vessel shot first. According to an online statement from the Cuban interior ministry, the vessel was “one nautical mile off Cayo Falcones” on the country’s north coast when the incident happened.

Cuban authorities said all 10 people on board were Cuban nationals residing in the U.S., and that most of them had “prior records involving criminal and violent activity.”