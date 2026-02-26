Algonquin College students spend a day at Madahoki Farm for Indigenous teachings

Students escape the busy city to unwind in nature, make bannock and learn about Indigenous culture
Delaney St. Pierre
Photos: Delaney St. Pierre
February 26, 2026
Revised: February 26, 2026 2:01pm
Photo: Delaney St. Pierre
A student takes her turn smudging.

A group of Algonquin College students and Mamidosewin Centre staff took a day trip to Madahoki Farm on Feb. 13 to learn about Indigenous culture and practices.

The staff and students took a bus to the farm, where they were greeted by the farm’s friendly staff with a traditional Haudenosaunee welcome song. This would be the first of many practices the group would have the privilege of experiencing firsthand.

An Inuit elder taught the group about Inuit culture and her own upbringing and experiences. She ended her visit by lighting the qulliq, a traditional Inuit oil lamp that is a crucial heat source in the Arctic and symbolizes spirituality and women’s strength.

A flame burning the oil in the qulliq.
A flame burning the oil in the qulliq.

Inside a teepee, the group participated in a smudging ceremony to clear away bad energy.

The group visited the farm’s Ojibwe spirit horses, which they learned was the only breed Indigenous to Canada. They were shown multiple paintings depicting stories about these horses.

Madahoki staff told the stories about how these horses can understand a human’s emotions. Many students believed it was the highlight of the trip.

“The workshops were really nice, and seeing and learning about the horses was really cool,” said Jesse Kavanaugh, an Algonquin College student and Mamidosewin Centre staff member.

Jules Kok agreed.

“I didn’t know the existence of this horse species. I knew they felt emotion, but I didn’t know they could tell when someone was in distress, so I found that really interesting,” said Kok, another Algonquin College student and Mamidosewin Centre staff member.

Three Ojibwe spirit horses, one approaching the attendees.
Three Ojibwe spirit horses, one approaching the group.

After the horses, it was back to the teepee to finish off the visit with a bannock-making session. Madahoki staff member Awema Tendesi gave a quick demonstration before letting participants make their dough and roast their own fresh piece of bannock.

Tendesi said he loves working at the farm.

“For me it’s the ability to do what I love for a living. I’m a dancer and a singer, I grew up around the culture, so when I work with culture doing what I love, I’m not even working,” said Tendesi.

Everyone went home with new knowledge and fresh perspectives on Indigenous culture and practices.

“The goal is always awareness, it is about spreading awareness of all the other nations and filling in those education gaps,” said Tendesi.

