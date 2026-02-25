Students build bears for Valentine’s Day

By building stuffed animals, the SA made sure no one had to be alone on Valentine's Day
Naomi Cabassu
Photos: Naomi Cabassu
February 25, 2026
Revised: February 25, 2026 3:47pm
Photo: Naomi Cabassu
Students after building the bear.

On Feb. 13, the Students’ Association hosted Self-Care with a Bear to ensure everyone had a Valentine’s Day gift.

According to Alain Cyr-Russo, the senior manager student life, the idea was based on a uOttawa event.

In the previous two years the SA organized A Blind Date with a Book to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

This year they decided to be more inclusive to non-readers.

They worked with the Bayshore Mall store Build-A-Bear. The Build-a-Bear company allows you to create your own stuffed animal.

They also wanted people without partners to have something as a gift for themselves or a friend.

Sofia Factor, a student at the college, felt joy participating in the event.

“I have never done a Build-a-Bear so it makes me happy,” said Factor.

She did it for the experience and also because she really loves bears. Also, it’s cheaper than the actual Build-A-Bear at the mall.

The assistant manager of Build-A-Bear, Amber Mcmillan, was at the event. She started at the company as a party leader.

Mcmillan’s background as a “party princess” for children’s birthday parties helped her cover work events when she first started at the Build-a-Bear company.

Arts & Entertainment

Naomi Cabassu

See more articles by
Naomi Cabassu
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.