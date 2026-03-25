Students’ love for singing fuels their courage at karaoke night

The Observatory was filled with cheers, clapping and encouragement which poured into the halls

Cole Martin, singing along to "Go with the Flow" at the Observatory.

The Students’ Association held another karaoke night, giving more students a chance to showcase their vocal skills in the Observatory on March 20.

People in the crowd clapped, cheered and whistled their approval, and in some cases they were surprised by amazing vocal performances.

The night started off with an explosive performance from a member of the event staff, singing the exhilarating track Just Like You by Three Days Grace.

“Our objective and our goal is to basically supply students with a fun experience on campus,” said Matteo Mongroo, an event associate from the Students’ Association.

“We have events like karaoke night where we have the space open, students can drop in and come by, it’s a social event. They can order food, have drinks, go up and sing, express themselves,” Mongroo said.

Dryden Lahaie, a first-year library and information technician student, performed Kiss of Life by Sade, using his love of singing to ease any of his worries.

“I just get stage fright generally. What helped me push through it is I just love to sing, no matter what, even if it’s in front of a big crowd,” Lahaie said.

Emilie Leger and Lucas Lebreche, who performed Sincerely, Me from the musical Dear Evan Hansen, had their own ways for calming their nerves.

“Don’t stress about it. You’re here to have fun and picture everyone as a potato chip,” Leger said.

Lebreche offered advice to people curious about karaoke nights: “Go with a larger group of friends.”

Brandon Taylor, a first-year drawing foundation for animation and illustration student, was one of the first to get the crowd involved, clapping along to the hook of Welcome to the Internet by Bo Burnham.

“When people started clapping it was a lot easier,” Taylor said. “There’s no risk in going and doing it. The only risk is you thinking you’ll embarrass yourself, but embarrassment is a choice that you choose to feel.”

Cole Martin, a second-year horticultural industries student, put his vocals to the test with Go with the Flow by Queens of the Stone Age. His advice to future performers was blunt and straight to the point: “Just do it. We’re here to appreciate everyone. Be a part of the community.”