Muslim students reflect on Ramadan and how they managed to navigate the month

Spanning from Feb. 19 to March 19, Muslims all around the globe celebrated one of the holiest months, a time centred on prayer, reflection and strengthening bonds within the community

Ramadan has a huge relevance to Muslims because it is the month the Qur’an was revealed and it focuses on strengthening one’s connection with God, practising empathy for the less fortunate and fostering community solidarity.

It remains one of the holiest months in Islam, serving as a time for spiritual renewal, self-discipline and deep reflection.



For many Muslim students at Algonquin College, the first days of Ramadan were pretty tough when it came to navigating their daily tasks.

With Ramadan ending, students can reflect on what they achieved during the month, from the level of hard work they put in while enduring the struggles that come with fasting, to the prayers and family gatherings.

During Ramadan, the day begins with a pre‑dawn meal and the Fajr prayer, followed by fasting through work or school while staying as patient as possible and maintaining their spiritual focus. When it finally reaches sunset, the fast is broken with water, usually along with dates at the time of Maghrib, then a meal, and spending time with the family, and making sure to do the Isha and Taraweeh prayers afterwards and ending with rest before the next Sahur.

Sahur is the pre-dawn meal consumed by Muslims early in the morning before they start their daily fast during the holy month, and Fajr (meaning “dawn” or “daybreak”) signifies the first light of day before sunrise, representing new beginnings and hope. It is primarily used in Islam to denote the obligatory early morning prayer (the first of five daily prayers) performed before sunrise to begin the day with spiritual awareness.



Across the different programs and routines, students described Ramadan as a demanding and yet deeply rewarding month that can reshape the days of the believers, strengthening their faith and bringing them a sense of peace even in the middle of a busy semester.



Elias Nasser, a second-year business student, didn’t find fasting to be difficult.

“Yeah, I’m thirsty right now,” he said, “but there are a lot of times in life when we’re thirsty and we don’t drink water. It’s just a small challenge, and then we look forward to Maghrib.”





Third‑year software engineering student Bonolo Dlamini said the month felt unusually quick but meaningful.

“It went by very fast this year, but it was a good opportunity for me to connect with my Deen,” she said. “I was able to pray a lot more than I usually do. It’s hard managing it with school, but it made me realize that I really have to prioritize my time and prioritize my Deen.”

Deen is an Arabic term that often translates as “religion,” though it would more accurately signifies a comprehensive “way of life,” which can include faith, worship, laws and daily conduct governed by divine guidance.

It goes even beyond just the rituals, encompassing social, moral and personal behavior as prescribed by Allah in Islam

Dlamini also said that she got to build a better connection with her family.

“Waking up for Sahur allows me to feel a connection with Allah,” she said. “I’m able to wake up and pray Tahajjud. I spend time with my family early in the morning, and then we pray Fajr together.”

Tahajjud is a highly recommended voluntary night prayer in Islam performed after Isha (one of the five daily prayers) and before Fajr, ideally after waking up from sleep in the last third of the night.

Dlamini explained how she managed her time to avoid exhaustion throughout the month.

“I always try to do my studying early in the morning when I’m least exhausted,” she said. “So I do that in the morning, and then I spend the rest of my afternoons just praying. That’s how I manage everything.”

Third‑year biotechnology student Abd el-Karim described the final stretch of the month as both tiring and emotional because of his attachment to the month and the good that comes with it.

“It’s been tough the last couple of days,” he said. “You’re waiting for Eid to come, but you’re also sad that Ramadan is leaving.”