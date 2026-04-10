Dirty Bingo celebrates 15 years of holding onto the energy that defines it

The event continues to draw students with the same irreverent spirit that shaped its earliest editions

Krystal Caring and Zelda Marshall Caring take the stage at Dirty Bingo’s 15‑year anniversary.

Fifteen years in, the people behind Dirty Bingo are still surprised by how far the event has come.

For Matteo Mongroo from the Students’ Association, the anniversary highlights just how much the tradition has evolved since its early days.

“A member of our team, I think, Chris L., has been here from when it first started. And now, he’s seeing it basically 15 years later what it’s transitioned into over the years,” Mongroo said.

The 15-year anniversary edition in the Observatory on April 1 drew a full room of people who filled the space from the moment doors opened.

What began as an attempt to create a fun, judgment‑free space has become a defining part of campus life, one that continues to sell out month after month.

Part of that longevity comes from the event’s ability to adapt while keeping its core intact. Mongroo credits much of its staying power to longtime hosts Krystal Caring and Zelda Marshall, whose presence has shaped the tone of Dirty Bingo since the beginning.

Over the years, the event has shifted from a public community gathering to a more student‑focused one, a change made to strengthen engagement. That shift also opened the door for students to influence the event directly.

“It gives students the option to give us the feedback,” Mongroo said. “So, they can give us feedback about things they want to see at the event, types of prizes they want to see…they kind of have their own input on how the event is being run.”

For Mongroo, the 15th anniversary is less about celebration and more about community.

With recent events selling out and interest continuing to grow, the team is now exploring expanding Dirty Bingo beyond the fall and winter terms.

“We’ve had a lot of requests this year, just with the increase in kind of like the response and engagement with the event, with the possibility of doing all of the summer semesters,” Mongroo added.

Surveys are already underway to measure interest, a sign that even after a decade and a half, the event is still evolving and very much alive.

For first‑time attendee Niko Cholette, the anniversary show lived up to the anticipation.

“I think it’s amazing. Like, I just think it’s really cool to see drag performers in the college and just see them still kicking after all these years is so amazing,” Cholette said.

After wanting to attend since arriving at Algonquin, Cholette finally made it.

“I’m really happy to say that I think I popped my cherry at the bingo and it’s totally worth it.”

What stood out most for Cholette was the sense of belonging the event creates.

“I think it’s just the community. I mean, all of us come in. We’re just here to have a good time,” Cholette said.

Adding that the show offers a break from the stress of finals, Cholette described the atmosphere as “very, very gay, which I love. It’s very cool and it’s fun with a positive environment.”

Cholette joked that improvements are simple.

“I mean, you can never have too many drag queens.”

For Sam Rundle, a student attending the event, the longevity of Dirty Bingo says a lot about why people keep coming back.

“The fact that this event has been running for so many years, it shows that people like to come together and, you know, have a good time. It brings community together. You get a lot of laughter,” Rundle said.

Rundle had attended before, but the anniversary pulled them back in.

“I’ve been a couple times before, but I haven’t been in a long time. But when I saw that it was the 15‑year anniversary event, I was like, I gotta go. And no regrets. Love it,” Rundle said.

What stood out most for Rundle was the sense of connection the event creates.

“It’s just like the amount of community that there is. You get to meet new people. You all get to share, you know, a good laugh with each other,” Rundle said, adding that the night helps people de-stress as finals approach.

Rundle described the atmosphere as welcoming and positive. “The community is very welcoming…Everybody’s really friendly, staff members really friendly, the queens are iconic, it’s a really lovely environment to be in.”

When asked what could make it even more fun, Rundle kept it simple.

“Honestly, like a fun live show, it’s pretty fun and interesting already, but maybe karaoke. Yeah, music, absolutely.”

For longtime host Zelda Marshall, Dirty Bingo’s anniversary is more than just a milestone — it’s a reminder of how long she’s been part of the show. Her first Dirty Bingo was in September 2010.

Hosting for so long means watching the audience cycle through every couple of years.

“Most of the programs that students pursue here are two‑year programs. So we only see them for maybe two years and then it’s a whole new set of faces. You’re pretty much guaranteed a completely new audience every two years.” she said.

Marshall believes the event’s success comes from the release it offers.

“It’s an opportunity to blow off some steam, you know, get some stress out. Like any show or event you go to just escape the regular pressures, the stressors,” she said.

She also highlighted how the show has served as a space to talk about sex in an open and fun way, especially when the campus Health Services used to attend with informational materials. Over the years, she’s seen the event evolve, and even the prizes have changed.

For Krystal Caring, hosting Dirty Bingo for 15 years still feels unreal.

“For 15 years? It feels amazing. I’m constantly amazed we’re still here, we’re still going and enjoying it,” she said.

Caring believes the event’s longevity comes from its energy and openness.

Over time, she’s watched the show transform.

“It’s definitely changed a lot. It’s a completely different feeling from what it was originally (which) was more unfiltered, more alive. I find now it’s not as open, it’s more political,” she said.

As the anniversary show wrapped up, Caring wanted to acknowledge the people who’ve kept Dirty Bingo alive.

And she closed with a wish that echoed the night’s energy.

“I hope we get 15 more.”