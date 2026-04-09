News Briefs: Proposed bubble-zone bylaw would change laws for protesters

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CTV News: Ottawa is considering a bubble-zone bylaw that would keep protests at least 50 metres away from schools, places of worship, hospitals, childcare centres and residential care facilities.

City staff say the bylaw is meant to prevent people from being blocked, harassed or intimidated when trying to enter those locations. Supporters say it would improve safety, while critics argue it could limit protest rights.

Council is expected to review the proposal after staff finish examining public feedback.

National:

CBC News: Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are warning Canadians about rhabdomyolysis after an unusual number of people, mostly young women, were hospitalized following intense workouts.

The condition happens when damaged muscle breaks down and releases substances into the blood that can harm the kidneys, and in serious cases, lead to organ failure.

Experts say the cases are a reminder to ease into exercise, stay hydrated and pay attention to warning signs like severe pain, swelling and dark urine.

International:

Al Jazeera: Iran says the United States would be making a mistake by letting Israel undermine diplomacy through continued attacks in Lebanon.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the real ceasefire effort must include Lebanon if it is going to hold.

The dispute over Lebanon’s inclusion has quickly emerged as one of the biggest threats to the ceasefire.