Algonquin College hosts annual student tax clinic

A volunteer helps a student file her taxes at the Algonquin College tax clinic in the CA-building on April 7.

Algonquin College has been offering free tax filing services to students who have simple tax situations.

The tax clinic can be found in C-building and has already hosted four sessions this week. The next clinic is on April 10, running from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shawn Sutton, professor in the financial services program and organizer of the event, encouraged all students to come to the clinic and get their taxes done for free.

“It’s a fantastic event. Students could get their tax return done for free by other students who are working on their degree,” he said. “They’ll get all their benefits that they’re entitled to under the Income Tax Act.”

The volunteers are registered with the Canada Revenue Agency’s Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, which hosts tax services country-wide. According to the CRA, over 6,000 volunteers helped over 280,000 individuals file their taxes through the 1,240 CVTIP clinics across Ontario in 2025.

The Algonquin College tax clinic has 31 student volunteers: 22 from the financial services program and nine from the business accounting program.

Aum Patel, a fourth-level financial services student and event volunteer, says he volunteered for the Algonquin College tax clinic to help others while gaining his own working experience.

“This is a safe environment for us where we can practice our skills and we can also help people which are not capable,” he said.

Free financial and tax clinics help low-income populations secure benefits, rebates and tax returns, assisting clients to ensure they get the maximum amount of their money back.

Students are among those who struggle most with the cost of living and the government aims to provide relief for this crisis by giving different financial benefits to people who file their taxes before the April 30 deadline. These deductions help to support taxpayers by providing financial relief for costs like groceries, tuition or housing.

One of these benefits referenced by Patel was the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB), which will allow eligible taxpayers to receive a payment from the government to provide relief from rising food costs.

“When you pay your school fees, the federal government will tell you that you do not have to pay any taxes on the amount you have paid with your fees,” Patel said. “So you can come in, come to us with your tuition fee receipt and we will add it to your tax return.”

Another benefit for students is the Ontario Trillium Benefit, which provides eligible taxpayers with payment to help with living costs, property tax and sales tax, typically monthly.

Algonquin College students who are Quebec residents, self-employed, business owners or individuals with foreign property or income are unable to participate in the Free Student Tax Clinic.

More information on the tax clinics is available on the college’s website.