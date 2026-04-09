Workshop helps students get through procrastination at stressful point in the term

The AC Hub and Organization'elle held a workshop on a Monday afternoon aiming to give students the tools they need to take control of their lives

The AC Hub hosted a workshop on March 30 in collaboration with Organization’elle in an effort to help students better manage time and stress.

Algonquin College students are in a stressful portion of the year. Student are anxious about approaching exams and there is growing uncertainty surrounding recent program cuts.

In response, the AC Hub hosted a student workshop in collaboration with Organization’elle, a company that offers a wide variety of coaching services.

The workshop focused on useful tips like how to prioritize tasks, set up structured study blocks and balance school and personal duties. The goal was to give students the tools they need to deal with the stress of upcoming exams and entering the professional world.

“As a previous student, I know the struggles that I had trying to organize my life as a student and trying to figure out how to navigate procrastination and stress,” said Algonquin College event officer Reanne Richards. “So I thought that having some people who actually know how to deal with it and have experience and have tips and tricks might be helpful, because I know I would have loved that when I was a student.”

On top of exams, the recent Board of Governors’ decision to cut 30 programs ahead of the fall 2026 semester has left a number of students feeling uneasy.

Considering this, the time management workshop can be seen a benefit for students at a crucial time. Professional organizer Charlie Hassan and life coach Syed Hassan emphasized strategies like dividing large tasks into smaller ones, using digital planning tools and making time for breaks in order to avoid burnout.

Life coach Hassan said students shouldn’t feel discouraged by things that are out of their control, and things like program changes are unavoidable in the educational sector.

“So anytime something like this happens, students should not take it too hard, and should not feel that it’s them who are responsible, or they had anything to do with it,” said Syed Hassan. “What they need to focus on is their lives and what they’re trying to achieve and what they’re trying to accomplish.”

For now, students have to deal with both educational demands and ongoing concerns regarding the future, one schedule and one study session at a time.

Life coach Hassan said “there’s a better opportunity and a better door waiting to be opened up.”