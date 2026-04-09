Round 2 preview: Ottawa 67’s are ready for Barrie

The 67's gear up for the Colts in the second round of the OHL playoffs and the challenge grows

As the Ottawa 67’s moved on to Round 2 of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs, they awaited an opponent which they anticipated: the Barrie Colts.

Like Ottawa’s series with Kingston, the Round 2 series against Barrie is a long-awaited playoff match-up. This is the first playoff series between the two teams in 21 years.

The two teams have only faced off twice dating back to 1997. Ottawa is 2-0 in playoff series against Barrie.

Despite being in the same conference for decades, they rarely meet in the playoffs. This is a rare but exciting, and a very even, match-up.

Both teams have future NHL talent and have top-end prospects. There are players that can make or break a playoff series in the OHL.

Ottawa split the regular season series with Barrie going 2-2 in the four games played against the Colts. Both of Ottawa’s wins in the regular season came in Barrie, which is where Ottawa will kick off the series for Game 1 on Thursday.

Barrie has top-end talent including some soon-to-be NHL talent likely in their last years of junior hockey. Cole Beaudoin (Utah), Kashawn Aitcheson (New York Islanders) and Emil Hemming (Dallas) are among the Barrie players who are first-round picks and hard to play against. They will cause Ottawa some serious trouble throughout the series.

Themes to watch in the series

The teams are different when it comes to the type of systems their respective coaches run. Tempo will be a very big factor in this series. Ottawa’s tempo tends to be controlled and more structured over a full 60-minute game.

Barrie has more of a team tempo that thrives on the open ice, a natural zone trap and forcing of turnovers that lead to quick counterattacks. They are a team that likes to strike quick and eat you alive if you make a mistake.

Special teams will be another theme to watch, Barrie scored nine power-play goals in their first-round series against Niagara on just 16 power-plays and went 71.43 per cent on the penalty kill. Ottawa needs to stay out of the box in this series; penalties have been a problem with 17 in the first round.

Players to watch in this series

For the Ottawa 67’s, it will be veteran Nic Sima. Sima has been in this position before and has gained playoff experience. Against a team of Barrie’s calibre, Sima will be a guy to keep a close eye on for production and veteran leadership.

For the second straight series, the 67’s will face-off against a former player. Brad Gardiner was with the 67’s from 2021 to 2024 before being moved to Barrie in the 2024-25 season. A former longtime Ottawa 67 facing his former team with even more pressure on him, Gardiner is the player to watch for Barrie.

Ottawa will kick off Game 1 of the series on Thursday at Sadlon Arena in Barrie. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday in Barrie.

The 67’s will return to the nation’s capital on April 14, and April 16, for Games 3 and 4 with the hope of a lead or split the series.