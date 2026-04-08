Students spike, lob and rally during winter badminton tournament

Badminton enthusiasts exchanged stress for smiles as they leave it all on the court

The Algonquin Students’ Association hosted its winter badminton tournament on March 30 in the rec gym inside the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

The tournament, which ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., cost $15 per team. The tournament was open to any student or staff member, whether a seasoned pro or a casual player looking for some friendly competition.

“I usually play during open time, so I thought this would also be a fun and exciting experience,” said Mallory Armstrong, a student in the business marketing program.

“It’s always nice to meet new people, and I really enjoy the friendly competition.”

With exams slowly approaching, the tournament offered a reminder to students that sometimes the best way to recharge and reset is to get their bodies moving and socializing with fellow students.

Mercedes Veninga, a student in the bachelor of event, sport and entertainment management program, said she’s surprised that there wasn’t more of a turnout with only about 10 students in attendance.

“Badminton is such an adaptable sport, so even if you’ve never played before, it’s an easy and fun sport to learn. It also never hurts to try something new and move out of your comfort zone; you never know where it could lead,” said Veninga.

For future events hosted by the SA, visit: https://www.algonquinsa.com.