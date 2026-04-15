Ottawa 67’s claw back into series with 5-2 win over Barrie

The Ottawa 67’s returned home for Game 3 of the second-round series and walked out with a hard-fought win

Ottawa 67's rip off X number five on boards at TD Place on April 15, 2026 after a Game 3 victory.

It was a welcome homecoming for the Ottawa 67’s on April 14 as they returned to TD Place for Game 3 of their second-round series against the Barrie Colts with a loud crowd behind them.

Ottawa won 5-2, bouncing back after losing the first two games in Barrie.

There was great tempo early from both teams and both had sustained pressure in offensive zone, trading attacks in the first 10 minutes of the game.

For a third straight game it was Barrie scoring first as Calvin Crombie broke in all alone after a thread pass from Cole Beaudoin and beat Ryder Fetterolf top glove side, putting some panic in the 67’s.

Barrie heavily outshot Ottawa in the first period 18-7 and you could feel the grip they had on the game.

Ottawa was able to bait Barrie into two penalties leading to a five-on-three power-play, which saw them cash in with a goal from Frankie Marrelli, his second of the playoffs, who blew the puck by Ben Hrebik to tie the game.

Ottawa broke the tie when Thomas Vandenberg got time and space and beat Ben Hrebik for his fourth of the playoffs on the low blocker side.

You could feel the game switch into Ottawa’s hands and they grabbed a hold of the momentum. They scored again in the second period with another power-play goal as Cooper Foster received a cross-ice pass from Jasper Kuhta and made no mistake for his third of the playoffs, beating an already down-and-out Ben Hrebik to extend Ottawa’s lead to two with 22 seconds left in the second period.

Spencer Bowes capitalized on a mini breakaway for his fourth of the playoffs putting the 67’s up 4-1 just over four minutes into the third period.

Barrie’s Ben Wilmott potted his third of the series as he stepped in from the left circle had time and put it post and in past Ryder Fetterolf to cut the lead to 4-2.

Nic Sima beat Barrie down the ice with the empty net and put the game to rest.

Ryder Fetterolf stopped 36 of 38 and was phenomenal in the net.

67’s forward Spencer Bowes said the team has adapted to Barrie’s system, especially in Game 3.

“Just keep playing our game, like we’ve been able to score some goals, not too many but in the o-zone, just keep trusting each other and we’ll figure it out,” said Bowes.

67’s veteran defenceman Frankie Marrelli was glad to see the results of tightening up defensively in Game 3.

“I think the forwards are great in the neutral zone, kind of slowing down their forward chec., I think Fetty’s been making great saves all series long and helped save us when we needed it,” said Marrelli.

67’s veteran forward Nic Sima said special teams finally were rewarded with two power-play goals, while Ottawa stayed out of the penalty box.

“They have a good kill, they have obviously Beaudoin and they work hard. I thought our power-play did a great job of moving it around and using our skill. We were able to get two there which was huge and it’s such a huge part of the game,” said Sima.

Game 4 goes April 16 at TD Place.