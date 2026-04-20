Algonquin College students cheer on Ottawa Senators in NHL playoffs

Students have mixed thoughts on how far the Senators will go in the post-season

Thomas Chabot, Tyler Kleven, Timmy Stützle, Travis Hamonic and Nikolas Matinpalo on the ice at the CTC waiting for O Canada in this file photo.

Algonquin College students have high hopes for the Ottawa Senators in the NHL playoffs.

The Senators pushed their way into a playoff spot on April 11.

They were eighth in the wildcard standings, but they battled hard every game, earning themselves the second-best record in the NHL since Jan. 17.

Starting goalie Linus Ullmark has been rock solid after coming back on Jan. 27, from his one month personal leave. The offence, specifically Drake Batherson, Timmy Stützle, Michael Amadio, Dylan Cozens, and defence, centred around Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson, Jordan Spence, Tyler Kleven, Nikolas Matinpalo, and Artem Zub, were strong in front of him, giving their all to this playoff push.

Now that the Senators officially squeaked into a wildcard spot, the question on fans’ minds is, how much hope do they have in going far?

The Senators are playing the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round with the first two games in Carolina. Ottawa has a tough time winning there.

The Senators fans at Algonquin College are still clinging to hope.

“I honestly don’t think they’ll make it much farther,” first-year student Jaime Thomas said. “Just based on how they have been playing recently, and how they barely made it to the playoffs. I still have hope, though, and there is still a possibility for sure.”

Second-year graphic design student Shabana Ahmad has a faith in the Senators and believes they could have a great playoff run.

“Even though they just squeaked into the playoffs, that kind of momentum can actually work in their favour,” Ahmad said. “Teams that get hot at the right time are always dangerous, especially if their goaltending stays strong and their key players step up. I definitely think they have a real shot at making a solid run if they keep that energy going. The fans were super hyped and I’m hoping that will give the team the confidence they need to pull through.”

Ahmad has always been a Senators fan and nothing is going to change that.

“I like the Ottawa Senators because I grew up watching them with my dad, so they’ve always felt like my team,” she said. “Being from the area made it feel even more personal, and going to a game when I was around nine or 10 just made me love them even more. I really respect how passionate and community-focused they are, even in such a competitive league. They play with a lot of heart, and their work ethic and resilience are a big part of why I’ve stuck with them.”