Algonquin College students rank their favourite campus study spots

Not all study spots are created equal. From noisy hallways to quiet computer labs and even sleep pods, students share where they actually get work done on campus.

Cameron McSherry and Genna Bailey, students in the Music Arts Industry program at Algonquin College, collaborate on a project in the N-building hallway, one of their preferred places to study.

For many students, finding the right place to study on campus isn’t always straightforward.

Some are still getting familiar with the campus and haven’t fully explored all the spaces available to them. But between classes, long commutes and packed schedules, having a reliable study spot can make a big difference.

For Jenna Bailey and Cameron McSherry, both in the music industry arts program, the first floor hallway desks in the N-building are a go-to.

“I like this spot because all my classes are in N and all my people are there,” Bailey said.

The space leans more social than silent, which can be a benefit or a distraction.

“Could be either one depending on the time of day,” McSherry said.

With a steady flow of students passing through, the noise level tends to sit around medium to high.

Despite the noise, the atmosphere is part of what makes the space appealing.

“I like all the people I meet in N-building and seeing the cool stuff people get up to in other programs,” McSherry said.

Still, the spot isn’t without its downsides.

“I don’t like the fact there’s only one outlet in the hallway,” Bailey said.

For students looking for a more focused setting, the computer lab in the T-building offers a different experience.

Olivier Storey, an electromechanical engineering technician student, said it’s his main study space.

“It’s conveniently near most of my classes, and I often have access to a computer whenever I need one,” he said.

Compared to the N-building hallway, the lab is more geared toward concentration. Access to specialized software is another benefit.

“I like the easy access to the school’s applications, such as Automation Studios, SolidWorks, Multisim,” Storey said.

Storey uses the space for a wide range of tasks, from lab prep to project work.

“This ranges from setting up circuits for my upcoming labs to coming up with elevator pitches for business ideas,” he said. Storey described the space as “accessible”.

Beyond traditional study areas, some students are starting to take advantage of spaces designed for rest. Campus sleep pods, located on the second floor of E-building, offer a quiet place to recharge during long days, with built-in privacy features that allow students to take a break without distractions.