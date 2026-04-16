Coast2Culture fundraiser raises awareness for Ottawa’s immigrant community

Savanah Negari both performed at the event and helped fellow students from Algonquin College's PR program host the evening.

The Coast2Culture Cultural Showcase on April 9 in the Observatory had public relations students celebrating local talent while raising funds for the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization (OCISO).

There were balloons scattered around the room, a busy bar and an active silent auction as people laughed, chatted and cheered.

Several Culture2Culture campaign events were run by the college’s public relations program in support of OCISO.

The funds will support OCISO services and the fundraising campaign teaches people about the challenges newcomers face.

Public relations students worked hard to make this event, and six others, possible. OCISO is grateful for everything the students put into their cause.

“They’ve been amazing,” said Donnielle Roman, an OCISO employee. “Just the turnout that we’ve been getting, the passion that they put into putting all of the activities together.”

Everyone in the public relations program worked hard behind the scenes, sorting everything out to organize this event. They got to know each other and faced challenges by turning the event into a great experience for themselves and those around them.

“Being first-time event hosters, we need to work together as a team, and not by ourself,” said Anton, a public relations student. “Getting to know all the sponsors, singers and people from OCISO is important as well. It’s been a really fun experience.”

Savannah Negari is a student in the public relations program who also performed at the event.

“I think it’s truly important to showcase that immigrants come to the city with more than just struggles and things to learn,” Negari said.

“They come with a skillset, a culture that really diversifies the community that we have here. Me coming here and singing as a first-generation immigrant, knowing that my parents had to enter this society, and did so successfully….I think it’s beautiful to be able to showcase my talent, and what can come out of the immigrants that come to our city.”