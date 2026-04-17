News Briefs: Ottawa River could reach major flood levels this weekend

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CTV News: Water levels along the Ottawa River are rising quickly because of recent rain and melting.

Officials say flooding could get much worse by the weekend.

Some areas are already seeing minor flooding and people living nearby are being warned to stay prepared because conditions could change fast.

National

CTV News: A Canadian grandfather who was deported from the U.S. and held in a detention centre nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz” has now returned to Canada.

He described the conditions as very difficult and his experience is raising new concerns about how detainees are treated in American facilities.

International

BBC News: New satellite images of major destruction in parts of southern Lebanon show the scale of Israeli demolitions.

Entire sections of villages have been flattened.

The images show how much damage has been done to civilian areas as tensions in the region continue.