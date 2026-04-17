Programs and projects awarded at Algonquin College’s Technology Project Showcase

First combined showcase allowed students to share projects and learn from other programs
Evan Mullen
Photos: Evan Mullen
April 17, 2026
Revised: April 17, 2026 11:29am
Photo: Evan Mullen
Adam Thompson and Mike Kelly were eager to show off their year-long project.

Algonquin College’s Technology Project Showcase on April 10 in the ACCE building was the first time different programs presented together. Previously, individual programs had separate showcases.

The event was massive, covering the entire bottom floor of the ACCE building in projects. The variety was immense. From wildfire drones to cultural event planning websites, there was something for everyone.

“These are projects that students have either worked on for one or two terms,” said Jenn Lexmond, the lead operator for the event.

What technology will the man be taught next?
What technology will the man be taught next? Photo credit: Evan Mullen

“I’m excited to see the ones that are outside of the school of advanced technology, like game development and all that… they’ve made a video game as well,” Lexmond said prior to the event.

One of the projects, Operation Phoenix, was a virtual reality drone game designed to serve in wildfires. Developers built a chair specifically for the controls, made a virtual map and designed gameplay simulating how their project would work in real life.

Team member David Cottin said the map they use to simulate the gameplay is based on Jasper National Park’s record-breaking wildfire season in 2024.

Kayvohn Masoumi virtually getting rid of wildfires
Kayvohn Masoumi is virtually getting rid of wildfires in Jasper National Park. Photo credit: Evan Mullen

Another project at the showcase was created by students in the electrical technology program, which automated the distillation process for a client.

“We fitted a homemade still with temperature sensors, connected those sensors to a microcontroller and programmed the microcontroller so it automatically controls a heated coil, which basically creates a closed loop autonomous system,” said Mike Kelly, one of the team members of the distillation control system.

Most groups were happy with the attention they received from visitors, but it was more than just a fun showcase. It was also a competition.

“We have 68 judges circulating from the industries and college, a big community, and they’re going to be scoring them,” Lexmond said.

Anaya Ramesh, one of the judges, was scouting talent for the government.

“I’m here to see who’s creative, who’s very passionate about technology and innovation because we’re trying to build that at the National Defence,” said Ramesh.

Judges voted on the winning projects, which received awards at the end of the event.

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