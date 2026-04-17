Speakeasy Night blends entertainment with support for OCISO

Algonquin College PR students bring Speakeasy Night to Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club, combining entertainment and fundraising in support of an immigration services organization.

Public relations student Sarah Okusanya emcees SpeakEasy Night as the Blind Tiger Duo animates the event with jazz music.

Algonquin College public relations students transformed Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club into a lively speakeasy-style fundraiser on April 10, supporting the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization (OCISO) and its newcomer programs.

The event unfolded in a warm and energetic atmosphere as guests gradually filled the venue. The Blind Tiger Duo set the tone early and carried the evening with lively jazz performances, featuring guitarist Bruce Wozny and saxophonist Bruce Eveleigh.

Their jazz music contributed to a relaxed and welcoming environment, helping guests settle into the speakeasy-inspired atmosphere and encouraging friendly interaction throughout the night.

Co-organizer Sharon Mwepu said the team’s months of preparation were quickly rewarded by the strong turnout, noting that “we were a little bit anxious, but with the steady flow of people and the positive atmosphere, we began to feel relieved.”

Organizers said the campaign not only supports OCISO’s efforts to promote integration and a sense of belonging for immigrants, but also gives students practical experience in event planning, media relations and community outreach.

“This is, in fact, an Algonquin College event that aims to foster relationships between academia and the community,” said the co-organizer Jalila Ouraieth. “This campaign helps students practise their PR skills and allows future graduates to gain a better understanding of community challenges.”

The evening was marked by a series of speakers whose stories offered moments of reflection and connection.

Hanady Rahme, a fashion designer who arrived in Canada in 2013 from Lebanon, shared an emotional reflection on her journey of rebuilding her life after immigration.

She outlined the importance of supporting organizations that help newcomers find stability and belonging.

“As an immigrant, I understand how important it is to support organizations like OCISO, which provide the means and skills for newcomers so they can feel part of Canada and proudly call it home,” Rahme said.

She also took the opportunity to acknowledge Algonquin College, highlighting how the community and justice services program she completed there played a key role in supporting her integration.

Wondewesson Baheru, a spiritual care provider who arrived in Canada in 2009 from Ethiopia, also spoke about the challenges of starting over in a new country and the opportunities Canada has offered him.

He credited OCISO for playing a key role in his transition.

“I immigrated to Canada as a skilled worker but I had to start from scratch. I found the necessary support in OCISO. They gave me the skills I needed, like how to write a Canadian résumé and how to apply for jobs,” Baheru said.

The importance of community support in helping newcomers rebuild their lives was echoed by Beth Macgillivray, a council member of Faith Ottawa Lutheran Church, who said OCISO’s support extends far beyond individual newcomers, noting that “the benefits of OCISO reach every community, even the church I am part of. It actually enriches our lives.”

Throughout the night, attendees responded positively to both the performances and the personal stories, with many describing the event as uplifting, engaging and meaningful.

Leza Alwan, an immigrant from Yemen and freelance life coach, said the event created a valuable space for connection, describing it as “an opportunity to open up to Canadian society and a chance for networking.”

Meliva Zapfack, a newcomer from Cameroon, said she appreciated the welcoming environment throughout the evening, calling it “a nice vibe” and adding that it is “always good to meet new people,” while noting that the event also helped her learn from the experiences and challenges shared by others in the community.

As the night continued, guests participated in a silent auction featuring books, clothing and games, contributing to the fundraising efforts while engaging in conversation and enjoying the cozy atmosphere.

Organizers said the fundraiser successfully met its goals, with the strong community response adding to the sense of accomplishment felt by the student team after weeks of preparation.

“The outcome reflected the dedication of everyone involved. I feel really happy with our event,” said Sarah Okusanya, who emceed the evening. “Everything went according to plan, and everybody on the team did a great job.”

Volunteer Erin Chappel said the experience was both enjoyable and rewarding, adding that “we had a great time. We raised a significant amount of money for OCISO, and that’s what matters most.”

As the evening came to a close, organizers reflected on the sense of pride and connection created by the event.

“We are really excited with how everything turned out. Seeing people enjoy the night and support the cause made all the hard work worth it,” said Mwepu.