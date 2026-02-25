ACSA hosts movie night at the AC Hub for Black History Month

Students connected over deep discussion, popcorn and a mystery film at the event

Students lounging at the AC Hub before the movie viewing.

The Afro-Caribbean Students Alliance (ACSA) at Algonquin College hosted a movie night Feb. 13 at the AC Hub to mark Black History Month.

Harmony Mvila, the group’s social media manager, opened the event by sharing the purpose of ACSA and her experience as an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“When I first came, I was isolated,” she said. “Some people come to Canada as immigrants and don’t know much about Canadian culture, so part of our goals is to build a space for people to learn more, to grow and to connect.”

The event attracted both anglophone and francophone students from different backgrounds, all united by a shared interest in film.

Interactive media and design student Katok Mujinj said he decided to attend after a friend mentioned it.

“I’ve met a lot of people here from different cultures, and I’m glad that there’s a community dedicated to bringing people together,” he said.

The featured film was the 2023 science-fiction comedy mystery They Cloned Tyrone, starring Jamie Foxx and John Boyega. The plot centres on an unlikely trio uncovering a government conspiracy targeting marginalized communities.

People gave the film positive reviews.

Mujinj described it as “actually really good” and said it offered lessons about reality.

Mujinj added that he would attend similar events again, with ACSA teasing more fun ahead, including a game night at Wolves’ Den on Feb. 25.

After the movie, students stayed and discussed more over soda and popcorn.

Former student Ferdinand Batubenga highlighted the importance of such gatherings.

“It’s really important to celebrate Black history,” he said.

“People should know more about the people they interact with. I see everyone as my brother and sister because at the end of the day, we’re one, and we should always strive to stick together.”