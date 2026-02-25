Women’s basketball: Condors sent home as Wolves advance

The Wolves will face Humber in the league quarter-finals this weekend
Ben Charles
Photos: Ben Charles
February 25, 2026
Photo: Ben Charles
Guard Cianah Miller attacks the paint.

The Algonquin Wolves women’s basketball team will face the Humber Hawks in the quarter-finals after beating the Contestoga Condors 51-40 in a playoff qualifier on Feb. 21 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

Things looked hopeful for the Wolves as they entered the high-stakes qualifier after a 92-26 comeback over St. Lawrence at home on Feb. 14, following a devastating 63-58 loss to Loyalist on Feb. 13.

The Condors were already off to a rough start before the game, having lost two of their three matchups leading up to it. Algonquin came out firing, moving the ball crisply and using tough defence to take control early. The Condors tried to respond in the second quarter, hitting a few key shots, but the Wolves’ steady scoring kept them ahead at halftime.

The Wolves shot 41.7 per cent from the field, 20 per cent from beyond the three-point line and 80 per cent from the free-throw line.

Guard Taryn Mitchell drives to the basket
Guard Taryn Mitchell drives to the basket. Photo credit: Ben Charles

Wolves head coach Jaime McLean credited their defensive intensity for limiting Conestoga’s inside presence.

“We made some key adjustments about keeping their guards pressured to make it tougher for them to make their passes into the Conestoga post players,” McLean said.

When asked what stood out defensively in the win, McLean pointed to his team’s effort in the paint.

“Our post players battled really hard in the game,” McLean said. “Conestoga’s post players are some of the best in the league, and our ladies did a fantastic job.”

Guard Cianah Miller echoed that focus on the defensive end, but emphasized that the standard has to remain consistent, especially in the postseason.

“As a team, we need to work on not taking plays off. If we have a good offensive run, we can’t have a breakdown on defence, especially since we’re now in playoffs, playing good teams. Good teams will take advantage of our breakdowns,” Miller said.

Wolves players celebrate
Wolves players celebrate. Photo credit: Ben Charles

With their next playoff matchup on the horizon, the Wolves know the intensity will increase.

“The biggest thing for us will be working on keeping composure and balance. We’ve got a tough matchup coming at Humber and looking forward to trying to keep our season going,” McLean said.

With confidence from this victory, the Algonquin Wolves turn their attention to the Humber Hawks and the chance to keep their season alive. The game will be on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m in Toronto

