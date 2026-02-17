Proposed suspension of music industry arts program raises concerns across Ottawa’s music industry

Students and faculty warn cutting the program could stall Ottawa’s music scene, diminish the city’s creative community and reduce opportunities for emerging artists

A student gestures while classmates discuss audio mixing at Algonquin College’s Music Industry Arts program, which faces possible suspension despite high graduate success.

Students and faculty at Algonquin College are fighting to save the music industry arts (MIA) program from its proposed suspension, warning of industry-wide ripple effects.

The program is among more than 30 recommended for cuts. The Algonquin College Board of Governors was originally expected to make a decision on Feb. 23, but now the vote has been paused since the Ontario government announced funding increases to post-secondary institutions.

Despite the MIA program having a 92.3 per cent employment rate for graduates, an 82.6 per cent graduation rate and 16 consecutive years of proven results according to the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition. The program was included on the list of recommended program cuts announced in January.

“It’s really sad … and disheartening to see a program like MIA get cancelled and it’s a very impactful thing to the music industry,” said Jenn Hansen, a Level 2 MIA student who warned the program’s closure would be devastating for the community.

The Ottawa Music Industry Coalition, with support from the Canadian Live Music Association and Ottawa Festival Network, has launched a letter-writing and social media campaign so the college and elected officials at every level of government hear clearly why the program matters to students, employers and the broader community.

Students described the program as a pipeline for new talent in Ottawa’s music scene and said without it growth in the industry could stall.

“By cutting this program you’re making it so that no new talent can come in and then, you know, it comes to a point where people have all just worked with each other and there’s no new innovation or growth that happens in this industry,” said Darian Cassidy, a Level 2 MIA student.

Devon Tate, another Level 2 student, added that the program continually injects fresh artists into the city’s music community and that the importance of the community is overlooked.

“The MIA program is constantly driving a flux of new young artists every year towards Ottawa’s music scene and without that this influx sort of stops. I think they kind of just see a hobby,” said Tate. “But they don’t really understand that music is what brings people together and what drives so many leading things in this life.”

Students said the program also offers practical experience and personal growth.

“Everyone loves music and you can’t really debate that, and it’s so impactful on us without us really realizing it, listening to it to get through a hard time, and it’s just so important to keep the music industry going,” said Hansen.

Many students said the uncertainty could also be stressful for faculty and affect the quality of education.

“How are you going to be there for a student if you don’t know where you are gonna be in a year?” said Alex Vachon, a Level 2 MIA student.

Peter Gilroy, an MIA faculty program teacher and live production company owner, highlighted the broader industry impact, noting that that 73 per cent of his hires come from the program.

“The program feeds a huge chunk of the industry. It’s changed the industry, there’s been a huge influx for me and my business (due to the MIA program).” said Gilroy.

Before the funding increase announcement from the provincial government and the college pausing the program cuts recommendation to the Board of Governors, students had mobilized quickly to have their voice heard and created a petition alongside letters to the government and college.

“We are organizing to try to get our program off the list of what’s to be cut. It’s better than doing nothing, it’s the only chance we got,” said Tate.

He said students felt they had little choice but to act quickly, adding that the broader community has been doing its best to rally support and keep the program from being eliminated.

“Don’t let this stop your passion, don’t let this stop you pursue your dreams,” said Raine Stacey-Bayne, another Level 2 MIA student, who emphasized the program’s creative and personal value.