Men’s basketball: Wolves stay within reach in loss to Lancers

In a close, nail-biting matchup against the Loyalist Lancers, the Wolves are unable to secure a victory
Ben Charles
Photos: Ben Charles
February 16, 2026
Revised: February 16, 2026 8:21pm
Photo: Ben Charles
Forward Jahidi Webster attempts a three-pointer over Jalen Carter Jr of the Loyalist Lancers.

The Algonquin Wolves Men’s basketball team was slain by the Loyalist Lancers, 90-83, on Feb. 13 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre as the regular season comes to a close.

It didn’t look like an easy game for them going in, after dropping the previous three games to Seneca, Georgian, and Centennial.

The Lancers were on a four-game winning streak, with this game extending it to five.

In the first quarter, the Wolves came out strong, pushing the pace and attacking the rim early.

The Wolves used quick ball movement and aggressive drives to stay close in the first half, even holding a slim 43‑39 lead at halftime.

Head coach Trevor Costello noted that the team’s defensive and offensive performance in the first half was promising, but it deteriorated in the second half.

“We played some good D early, we ran some half-decent offence, not forcing stuff, and in the second half we just didn’t take care of the ball, Costello said.

The Wolves were strong from the field, hitting 32 of 58 shots (55.2 per cent ), but they struggled from long range, making only four of 12 three-pointers (33.3 per cent).

Free throws were also tricky, as they made 12 of 22 attempts (54.5 per cent ), which made it harder to close the gap against the Lancers down the stretch.

By the end of the third quarter, the Wolves found themselves in a tough spot, trailing the Lancers by 10.

The Wolves were still close heading into the fourth quarter, but a few early turnovers ignited a scoring run, with the Loyalists taking the lead.

“End of the third quarter, they went on a 10-0 run, and then starting the fourth, there were a couple of turnovers, and like suddenly it was a 16-0 run, and our guys just panicked,” Costello said.

Forward Aydin Gilani said minor setbacks began to pile up in the second half.

“In the later quarters, we lost a bit of focus and consistency. Small mistakes started to add up, and we didn’t adjust as quickly as we should have,” Gilani said.

Forward Aydin Gilani is attempting a three-pointer over Jaylen Carter Jr of the Loyalists Lancers.
Forward Aydin Gilani attempts a three-pointer over Jaylen Carter Jr. of the Loyalists Lancers. Photo credit: Ben Charles

The first half proved what this group is capable of — carrying that intensity for a full game could change everything in the playoffs.

Despite the Wolves’ loss, Gilani was positive about the game, praising his teammates’ hard work and communication.

“I think we did a good job executing our game plan early on. We communicated well, played with strong energy, and stayed disciplined on both sides of the ball. Our teamwork and effort were definitely positives we can build on,” Gilani said.

The Algonquin Wolves hit the road in their next matchup on Feb. 21 to face Mohawk College in a high-stakes playoff-qualifying showdown with their postseason hopes on the line.

Ben Charles

