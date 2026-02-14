News Briefs: Carney to attend vigil in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists​
Reilly Armstrong
Photos:
February 13, 2026
Revised: February 13, 2026 9:18pm

Local

CBC Ottawa: Ottawa police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Manotick on Feb. 11 as 19-year-old Majed Al-Ar.

Hussein Kaddoura, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, kidnapping and possession of a restricted firearm. He appeared in court on Feb. 12. Another suspect has been released from custody.

This marks Ottawa’s third homicide of the year.

National

CBC: RCMP have now identified all eight victims in the Tumbler Ridge, B.C. mass shooting on Feb. 10. Six of the victims are between 11 and 13 years old.

The shooting left nine dead including the shooter and was one of the worst in Canadian history.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Governor General Mary Simon were expected to attend a vigil in the small community on Feb. 13.

International

NBC: Ukrainian Olympic skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych lost his appeal to compete at the Milan Winter Olympics.

Heraskevych was disqualified on Feb. 12 ahead of his race due to his refusal to remove his helmet, which breached rules on political neutrality.

The helmet depicts Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is entering its fifth year.

News

Reilly Armstrong

See more articles by
Reilly Armstrong
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.