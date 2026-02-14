News Briefs: Carney to attend vigil in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists​

Local

CBC Ottawa: Ottawa police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Manotick on Feb. 11 as 19-year-old Majed Al-Ar.

Hussein Kaddoura, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, kidnapping and possession of a restricted firearm. He appeared in court on Feb. 12. Another suspect has been released from custody.

This marks Ottawa’s third homicide of the year.

National

CBC: RCMP have now identified all eight victims in the Tumbler Ridge, B.C. mass shooting on Feb. 10. Six of the victims are between 11 and 13 years old.

The shooting left nine dead including the shooter and was one of the worst in Canadian history.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Governor General Mary Simon were expected to attend a vigil in the small community on Feb. 13.

International

NBC: Ukrainian Olympic skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych lost his appeal to compete at the Milan Winter Olympics.

Heraskevych was disqualified on Feb. 12 ahead of his race due to his refusal to remove his helmet, which breached rules on political neutrality.

The helmet depicts Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is entering its fifth year.